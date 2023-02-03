The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Alabama will hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant there since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator.

Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval.

The South Bend Tribune was first to report that Rees was leaving his alma mater to join coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

Rees is replacing Bill O’Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots. The former Houston Texans coach left last month to rejoin the Patriots, where he was an assistant before becoming Penn State’s head coach in 2012.

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant there since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020. He also spent a year with the San Diego Chargers in 2016 before returning to South Bend, Indiana.

The 30-year-old Rees was wooed by Brian Kelly when he left Notre Dame for LSU and by Miami last year, but decided to stay and work for first-year coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame finished 9-4 last season.

Notre Dame’s offense has been solid statistically under Rees, ranking 45th (last season), 43rd (2021) and 39th (2020) nationally in yards per play.

Alabama will be breaking in a new starting quarterback next season after Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young declared for the NFL Draft.

