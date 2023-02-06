The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Metea Valley’s Quentin Schaffer (5) shoots from near the basket against Conant.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

University High at Francis Parker, 6:00

LITTLE TEN

IMSA at Serena, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Aquin at South Beloit, 7:00

Donovan at Milford, 7:15

Elmwood Park at Payton, 5:00

Foreman at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Glenbard West at St. Charles North, 7:00

Hancock at Ellison, 6:30

Henry-Senachwine at Stark County, 7:30

Herscher at Clifton Central, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Lake View at Steinmetz, 5:00

Lycee Francais at Ida Crown, 7:45

Marian Central at Harvest Christian, 7:00

Midland at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

Mooseheart at Hiawatha, 7:00

Noble Academy at Collins, 5:30

Oak Forest at Rich, 6:30

Ridgewood at Wheeling, 7:00

Rochelle at Oregon, 7:15

Schaumburg Christian at Islamic Foundation, 6:30

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT

Intrinsic-Downtown at Lycee Francais, 5:30

Wolcott at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Semi-Finals - at Dunbar

Manley vs. North Grand, 5:00

Little Village vs. Julian, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE TOURNAMENT - BLUE 8

Championship

Carver vs. Goode

