The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Questions remain after man with knives is shot, critically wounded by Aurora police

The man lunged at an officer while holding multiple knives during a confrontation Sunday in the 900 block of Colorado, Aurora police Chief Keith Cross said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Questions remain after man with knives is shot, critically wounded by Aurora police
A woman was shot dead June 29, 2022, in West Englewood.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man who was shot by a police officer in suburban Aurora on Sunday remained in critical condition, but police have released few details about the incident. 

“This is a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” Aurora police Chief Keith Cross said at a news conference Monday morning. “My hope is that we all support one another and help each other get through this difficult situation that unfolded yesterday.”

Cross said the man who was shot after allegedly charging at officers while holding knives was still listed in critical condition at an area hospital, but he didn’t disclose the man’s age, how many times he had been struck or the kind of knives he was wielding.

Officers also used “less lethal options” to try and subdue the man, Cross said. He didn’t specify which options he was referring to, citing the ongoing investigation. 

Cross also said officers had previously been to the residence where the shooting occurred, but he didn’t disclose the nature of the previous police responses.

The incident unfolded about 10:30 a.m. when officers went to a home in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue after getting a 911 call of a family member armed with multiple knives and threatening other family members, Cross said.

When officers arrived, they found a man holding knives standing in the doorway of the home “threatening to kill everyone,” Cross said.

Officers made several efforts to de-escalate the situation, Cross said, and made multiple commands for the man to drop the knives. The man then “turned his attention to officers, threatening to kill them,” he said.

While some officers were working to evacuate family members from the home, the man left the doorway and confronted officers in the garage while still armed with the knives, Cross said.

The man ran at an officer who then opened fire, striking the man, Cross said, adding that the man “closed the distance very quickly.”

Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The officer who fired his weapon was also taken to a hospital, per policy, but he was later released, Cross said. No other injuries were reported. All officers who responded to the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

The Kane County major crimes task force is handling the investigation.

“An officer-involved shooting is a traumatic incident for everyone involved,” Cross said. “Any time there is an incident of this nature we understand that everyone involved is personally impacted. We are providing support for our officers as well as the family of the subject.”

Next Up In News
Rep. Delia Ramirez to deliver national address for progressive group after President Biden’s State of the Union speech
Despite troubling rise in suicides, CPD falling short on getting help for officers, inspector general finds
Community rallies to raise funds for family of organizer, activist slain in Humboldt Park. ‘He was just a really good guy.’
Debuts, hot hybrids and electric trucks: What to look for at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
Nonprofit envisions new affordable housing for families at vacant Lower West Side lot
$100 million South Shore film studio a step toward making Chicago ‘Hollywood of the Midwest,’ officials say
The Latest
House Member-Elect Training Held On Capitol Hill
Columnists
Rep. Delia Ramirez to deliver national address for progressive group after President Biden’s State of the Union speech
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., a member of the House Freedom Caucus and ardent Donald Trump supporter, said she would boycott President Biden’s SOTU address.
By Lynn Sweet
 
People pose and take pictures against the reflective sculpture and permanent public artwork by artist Anish Kapoor in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, NY, February 2, 2023.&nbsp;
Editorials
NYC’s ‘Bean’ is roasted: Big Apple’s Cloud Gate doesn’t measure up
When it comes to pizza, cheesecake or hotdogs, Chicago has it over New York City. And now, who’s got the better Bean? We do.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Bears
Robert Quinn didn’t want to leave the Bears, but he made the Super Bowl once he did
It still bothers him that the Bears traded him to the Eagles on Oct. 26.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Fire Department personnel take down the American flag outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office after the procession for a high-ranking Chicago Police officer was&nbsp;found dead in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility, on July 28, 2020.
News
Despite troubling rise in suicides, CPD falling short on getting help for officers, inspector general finds
“The people in charge really don’t care,” said Carrie Steiner, a former cop turned psychologist. “I think that’s exactly how Chicago police officers feel.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Javonte Green
Bulls
Still no timetable for when energetic wing Javonte Green will return for Bulls
Green had surgery on his right knee last month and as of Monday still was not running or cutting in his rehab.
By Joe Cowley
 