The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
The Sip Food and Restaurants Taste

Campari’s classic Negroni — the recipe is more than 100 years old and a breeze to make at home

The Negroni’s origin dates back to 1919.

By  Morgan Hines | USA Today
   
SHARE Campari’s classic Negroni — the recipe is more than 100 years old and a breeze to make at home
The classic Negroni cocktail.

An orange twist garnishes the classic Negroni cocktail.

stock.adobe.com

We’ve all heard of the Negroni — the bright cocktail made with gin, sweet red vermouth and Campari — and its distant cousin cocktail the “Negroni sbagliato.”

Bars around the globe offer the original cocktail and plenty of variations — Dante, a New York City institution that’s among the Top 50 World’s Best Bars, even offers a full Negroni menu at its Caffe Dante location.

But where did the vibrant red drink come from?

The Negroni’s origin dates back to 1919, Olivia Cerio, Campari Group Italian spirits portfolio ambassador, said via an email statement.

Campari is a popular Italian bitter apéritif. It is the key ingredient in a classic Negroni cocktail.

Campari is a popular Italian bitter apéritif. It is the key ingredient in a classic Negroni cocktail.

stock.adobe.com

“A Florentine Count, Camillo Negroni, walked into the Caffè Casoni in Via de’ Tornabuoni in Florence to enjoy a cocktail,” Cerio says. “Inspired by a recent trip to London where he became exposed to its prevailing gin scene, the Count requested his Americano cocktail (Campari, sweet vermouth, soda water) with gin rather than the usual soda water.”

The bartender Negroni encountered, named Fowsco Scarselli, mixed the cocktail and added an orange twist — instead of the Americano’s traditional lemon peel garnish.

“Customers who frequented the bar started asking for their Americano’s ‘The Negroni’ way, and the Negroni was born,” Cerio said.

Campari, the maker of the red Italian bitter that characterizes the vibrant cocktail, shared its classic Negroni recipe that you can make at home.

Campari’s Classic Negroni

Recipe courtesy of Campari

Ingredients:

  • 1 Part Campari 
  • 1 Part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso (or your preferred sweet red vermouth)
  • 1 Part Bulldog Gin (or a gin of your choice)

Directions:

1. Build ingredients over ice in a rocks glass

2. Stir for 15 seconds with a bar spoon

3. Garnish with an orange peel

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Taste
Menu planner: Walnut chocolate bliss balls make a scrumptious dessert
Super Bowl salsas: 3 recipes with fruit are refreshing additions to party spread and beyond
Chicory salad with fennel a bitter winter greens kaleidoscope of flavors
New Mexico considering roasted chile as its official state aroma
Olympic skater Brian Boitano building community through culinary ventures
‘Exceptional flavor’ the hallmark of Italian anchovy appetizer
The Latest
Jim Jeffries found big shed antlers Sunday. Provided photo
Sports
Finding big shed antlers
Jim Jeffries found big shed antlers in Lake County to earn Shed of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My parents insist we visit, but they seldom visit us
Woman is frustrated that, as her mother and father say they miss their grandchildren, they won’t drive 80 miles to see them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Film_Titanic_3_D.JPG
Columnists
‘Titanic’ at 25: No, Jack didn’t survive, but the movie sure did
As the $2 billion hit returns to theaters for its anniversary, here’s some flotsam and jetsam about James Cameron’s epic.
By Richard Roeper
 
Walnut chocolate bliss balls.
Recipes
Menu planner: Walnut chocolate bliss balls make a scrumptious dessert
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Washington
Jill Biden invites Rolling Meadows H.S. student to sit in her box at the State of the Union address
RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, who died after a police beating in Memphis, Tenn., will also be guests of the first lady.
By Lynn Sweet
 