The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
College Sports Sports

Spoiler-makers: Fairleigh Dickinson stuns top-seed Purdue

Boilermakers become only the second top-seeded team to fall to a 16th seed in the first round

By  Tom Withers | AP
   
SHARE Spoiler-makers: Fairleigh Dickinson stuns top-seed Purdue
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson forward Sean Moore (11) drives on Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and Zach Edey (15) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

Paul Sancya/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58 behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense on Friday night.

The shortest team in the tourney, the Knights (21-15) showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey from the start. FDU’s players were quicker and more composed than the Big Ten champion Boilermakers (29-6).

Five years ago, UMBC showed the way for the little guys by overwhelming Virginia in the first 16-over-1 victory after numerous close calls over the years. Still, No. 16s had a 1-150 record against No. 1s and were 1-151 overall before FDU’s shocker.

After the final horn, FDU’s players mobbed each other on the floor of Nationwide Arena, where the fans from Memphis and Florida Atlantic joined forces in cheering on the Knights in the final minutes.

Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t even win the Northeast Conference Tournament, falling by one point in the title game to Merrimack, which couldn’t participate in the NCAA Tournament because of an NCAA rule that bars it from the postseason because it’s still completing its four-year transition from Division II.

FDU held Purdue scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch and moved ahead by five on a 3-pointer by Moore — who is from suburban Columbus — with 1:03 left. The Knights held on from there, becoming the second straight double-digit seed to send the Boilermakers home. Purdue was a 3 seed when it lost to 15 seed Saint Peter’s, another small New Jersey school, in the Sweet 16 last year.

Edey finished with 21 point and 15 rebounds in what may have been his final college game, but the Knights consistently denied him the ball down the stretch. He didn’t attempt a shot in the final nine minutes. The junior center is a possible NBA lottery pick, but the bitterness of this defeat could sway him to stick around for another year.

The Knights’ two prior NCAA Tournament wins came in the First Four, including this year, when they drubbed Texas Southern 84-61. After that game, Knights coach Tobin Anderson told his players he believed they could handle Edey and Co.

“The more I see Purdue, the more I think we can beat them,” Anderson told his players in the locker room.

Some of Purdue’s players said they felt disrespected by the comments, which turned out to be prophetic.

The Knights will now meet the Memphis-Florida Atlantic winner on Sunday for a Sweet 16 berth and trip to play at Madison Square Garden in New York next week — just a short drive from the private school’s campus in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Next Up In College Sports
Will Kansas’ Bill Self coach again this season? And can the Jayhawks win without him?
Northwestern beats Boise State to advance to second round of NCAA Tournament
Illinois — its flaws on full display — bounced quickly from NCAAs by Arkansas 73-63
Chris Collins has Northwestern back on college basketball’s biggest stage
It’s now or never for Illinois, which opens NCAAs against similarly flawed Arkansas
Shauna Green showing Illini women the way
The Latest
Lonzo Ball
Sports Saturday
Bulls coach Billy Donovan staying optimistic about a Lonzo Ball return
Donovan knows that Ball will have a long and tough rehab process after this third surgery since joining the Bulls, but his hope is that all the hard work he’s gone through and setbacks he’s faced will lead to some good things.
By Joe Cowley
 
A photo of Bears running back D’Onta Foreman running with the ball when he played for the Panthers last season.
Bears
At career crossroads, Bears RB D’Onta Foreman believes he can run with NFL’s best
Foreman felt he proved last season he’s among the most talented running backs in the NFL and has high expectations with the Bears. “I didn’t come here to take a backseat to anybody,” he said.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
News
Facing lawsuit by white business owner, Cook County retools grant program for minorities, women
County’s Source Grow Grants will accept new applications after an Edison Park chiropractor claimed bias in how county would distribute $10,000 grants from federal COVID relief funds.
By Andy Grimm
 
West Virginia v Kansas
College Sports
Will Kansas’ Bill Self coach again this season? And can the Jayhawks win without him?
Self, 60, hasn’t coached in a game since before the Big 12 tournament. The No. 1-seeded Jayhawks face Arkansas on Saturday.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Pitcher Ken Holtzman (left) takes a toss from Joe Pepitone during Cubs spring training in 1971.
Columnists
Bad-boy swagger made Cubs’ Joe Pepitone the talk of the town
First baseman and former Yankee wasn’t just a showman – he could play ball
By Michael Sneed
 