The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Make green space, walkability a priority for DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By creating a more livable, sustainable, and enjoyable DLSD, we can enhance the quality of life for all Chicagoans.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Make green space, walkability a priority for DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Traffic on both the northbound and southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park crawl slowly forward at a near standstill, Friday, June 11, 2021. The city of Chicago lifted all COVID-19 restrictions today. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Traffic on both the northbound and southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park crawl slowly forward at a near standstill, Friday, June 11, 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

I am writing in response to the April 8 editorial about making DuSable Lake Shore Drive more special, not less, in light of a proposed study to overhaul DLSD .

As a Chicagoan, I understand the importance of maintaining and improving our city’s infrastructure, and these updates are a step in the right direction. However, I believe there is an opportunity to take this project even further and create a truly transformative space for our community.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

While the proposed updates address some necessary improvements, such as resurfacing and bridge repairs, I believe that we should prioritize green space, leisure activity and pedestrian access over traffic throughput. By reducing the number of car lanes and lowering the speed limits, we can create more space for parkland and recreation areas while also improving safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Commuter traffic should be accommodated through inland thoroughfares like Ashland Avenue and highways like the Kennedy. This would allow DLSD to become a destination for locals and tourists alike, where people can walk, bike, picnic and play without worrying about speeding cars and noise pollution. Local traffic can be accommodated through dedicated bus lanes on the DLSD and CTA routes, including those along the path of the Red and Purple Modernization Program.

The purpose of DLSD should be local traffic and park access, not arterial commuting. By prioritizing green space and leisure activity, we can create a healthier, more sustainable, and more enjoyable city that would not only benefit residents, but also attract more visitors.

With the billions being spent on the parallel RPM modernization project, there is a unique opportunity to create a truly transformative space that reflects the values and aspirations of our community. By creating a more livable, sustainable, and enjoyable DLSD, we can enhance the quality of life for all Chicagoans.

I want to express my appreciation for the work that Illinois Department of Transportation and Chicago Department of Transportation have done with the proposed updates to DLSD. However, I urge them to consider creating a new, alternate proposal that prioritizes green space, leisure activity and pedestrian access over car traffic.

Adam Lang, Uptown

GOP’s duplicity

I’m surprised to learn that Republicans value decorum as highly as they profess.

The Republican-controlled Tennessee legislature cited a lack of decorum for expelling two Democrats who agitated for gun safety.

The party didn’t punish U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R.-Ga., after she interrupted President Joe Biden during the State of Union address in January, calling him a “liar.” They reacted with the same apathy in 2009, when U.S. Rep Joe Wilson, R.-S.C., shouted virtually the same invective at President Barack Obama, also during a State of the Union speech.

The federal legislature is a much more prominent stage than that of Tennessee. If decorum is paramount, one wonders why those two legislators have their posts.

God forbid the Republican Party should face accusations of hypocrisy, double standards and pretense.

Craig Barner, Lincoln Square

Next Up In Commentary
We can’t say we haven’t had practice
Fight the power: City must move quickly on landmark status for fed-owned Loop skyscrapers
‘Air’ entertaining movie to watch, but it raises deep questions upon reflection
Uber, Lyft drivers need protection from ‘deactivation’ over bogus rider complaints
Illinois can do more to solve the teacher shortage problem
Americans want to invest in a clean energy future
The Latest
The development eyed for the northwest corner of North Avenue and Pulaski Road, with the landmark Pioneer Bank building on the left.
City Hall
Judge refuses to delay funding vote for Pioneer Bank redevelopment in Humboldt Park
Judge Caroline Moreland found that the Hispanic Housing Development Corp. has no legal standing to seek a temporary restraining order to prevent the Chicago City Council from voting later this month to award $13 million to Park Row Development LLC.
By David Struett
 
Irena Dujmovic-Terman at her antiques shop, Proper Bonkers, 4003 N. Elston Ave.
Obituaries
Irena Dujmovic-Terman fled war-torn homeland, opened antiques shop in Chicago, dead at 52
To Mrs. Dujmovic-Terman, Chicago represented life and the way to live it.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chupa__Native__00_46_18_13r.jpg
Movies and TV
That darn chupacabra: Latin America’s mythical creature gets adorable makeover in ‘Chupa’
In Netflix movie, the fearsome beast of folklore ‘is the cutest thing you’ve ever seen,’ says star Demián Bichir.
By USA TODAY
 
8_29_CHAPMAN_DNC_BALLOON_DROP_5.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Chicago to host 2024 DNC, NASCAR’s traffic toll and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Kareem Bandealy as Lopakhin and Kate Fry as Ranevskaya in the Goodman Theatre’s production of Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard.”
Theater
Goodman’s ‘The Cherry Orchard’ is superbly cast and staged in sublime production by Robert Falls
Anton Chekhov’s final work is both comedy and tragedy, both cruel and compassionate, and an emotional journey worth taking.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 