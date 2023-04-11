The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Chicago holds the record for hosting the most political conventions — view the complete list

The city’s long history of hosting both the RNC and DNC began in 1860 with the nomination of Abraham Lincoln. This will be the 26th political convention held in Chicago.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times (file)

The traditional balloon drop at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 29, 1996, when Bill Clinton and Al Gore were re-nominated.

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee announced Chicago as the site for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago has hosted 25 conventions since 1860; the 2024 event will be number 26.

The party, presidential and vice presidential nominee and venue are listed. Nominees who went on to be elected president are marked with an asterisk (*).

1860: Republicans Abraham Lincoln* and Hannibal Hamlin at the Wigwam.

1864:Democrats George B. McClellan and George H. Pendleton at the Amphitheatre.

1868:Republicans Ulysses S. Grant* and Schuyler Colfax at Crosby’s Opera House.

1880: Republicans James A. Garfield* and Chester A. Arthur at the Exposition Hall.

1884: Republicans James G. Blaine and John A. Logan at the Exposition Hall.

1884: Democrats Grover Cleveland* and Thomas A. Hendricks at the Exposition Hall

1888: Republicans Benjamin Harrison* and Levi P. Morton at the Civic Auditorium.

1892:Democrats Grover Cleveland* and Adlai E. Stevenson at a specially constructed building.

1896: Democrats William J. Bryan and Arthur Sewall at the Coliseum.

1904: Republicans Theodore Roosevelt* and Charles W. Fairbanks at the Coliseum.

1908: Republicans William H. Taft* and James S. Sherman at the Coliseum.

1912:Republicans William H. Taft* and James S. Sherman at the Coliseum.

1916: Republican Charles E. Hughes and Charles W. Fairbanks at the Coliseum.

1920:Republicans Warren G. Harding* and Calvin Coolidge at the Coliseum.

1932:Republicans Herbert Hoover and Charles Curtis at the Chicago Stadium.

1932:Democrats Franklin D. Roosevelt* and John N. Garner at the Chicago Stadium.

1940:Democrats Franklin D. Roosevelt* and Henry A. Wallace at the Chicago Stadium.

1944:Republicans Thomas E. Dewey and John W. Bricker at the Chicago Stadium.

1944: Democrats Franklin D. Roosevelt* and Harry S Truman at the Chicago Stadium.

1952: Republicans Dwight D. Eisenhower* and Richard M. Nixon at the International Amphitheatre.

1952:Democrats Adlai E. Stevenson and John J. Sparkman at the International Amphitheatre.

1956:Democrats Adlai E. Stevenson and Estes Kefauver at the International Amphitheatre.

1960:Republicans Richard M. Nixon and Henry Cabot Lodge at the International Amphitheatre.

1968:Democrats Hubert H. Humphrey and Edmund S. Muskie at the International Amphitheatre.

1996: Democrats Bill Clinton* and Al Gore at the United Center.

