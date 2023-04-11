The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sports Media Sports Bears

YouTube TV announces pricing plans for 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube TV subscribers can add NFL Sunday Ticket at a presale price of $249 for the season, $100 off what will be the $349 retail price.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE YouTube TV announces pricing plans for 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket
YouTube TV announced 2023 pricing plans for NFL Sunday Ticket.

YouTube TV announced 2023 pricing plans for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Keith Srakocic/AP

YouTube TV is kicking off its first year as the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, passing along some special pricing months ahead of the preseason.

Google, which owns the YouTube TV live streaming service, won the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in December, outbidding Amazon and ESPN. In the seven-year deal, Google reportedly pays about $2 billion annually for the NFL Sunday Ticket, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The programming package, which launched in 1994, has given fans a way to watch out-of-market regular season NFL games and has historically been carried by satellite service DirecTV.

NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on for YouTube TV subscribers — and will be cheaper if you subscribe to the streaming service (base plan cost is $72.99 monthly), YouTube TV announced Tuesday.

YouTube TV subscribers can add NFL Sunday Ticket at a presale price of $249 for the season, $100 off what will be the $349 retail price. NFL Sunday Ticket had cost about $300 through DirecTV, although some subscribers got it for free.

Subscribers can watch YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket on the web, on their TV, and on smartphones and tablets.

Can you get NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re not a YouTube TV subscriber?

For non-subscribers to its TV service, YouTube TV is taking a different strategy than DirecTV did. DirecTV required a subscription to its service but there were some exemptions including college students, those without a TV or those who couldn’t put up a satellite dish or get the signal at their home.

YouTube TV will let non-YouTube TV subscribers get NFL Sunday Ticket. It will just cost them more: A presale price of $349, $100 off the retail price of $449 for the season. If you want to get the presale price, go to the YouTube PrimeTime Channels page, where you can subscribe to various premium channels (Showtime, NBA League Pass, Paramount+). 

NFL Sunday Ticket with RedZone channel from YouTube TV

YouTube TV will offer a package including the popular NFL RedZone channel with NFL Sunday Ticket for $289 for the season — $100 off the retail price of $389 for the season. 

Those who do not subscribe to YouTube TV can get the NFL Sunday Ticket-NFL RedZone package for the presale price of $389, $100 off the retail price of $489 for the season. (All the discounted price offers end June 6.)

YouTube TV recently raised the monthly price of the service from $64.99 to $72.99 per month; the increase goes into effect April 18 for existing members. The service recently began testing a multiview feature that lets subscribers watch up to four pre-selected games simultaneously.

“On YouTube TV, members will have access to features like the brand new multiview as well as unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL fantasy data, real time stats and hide spoilers,” Christian Oestlien, vice president of product management for YouTube TV and connected TV, said in a statement.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
White Sox’ Tim Anderson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained left knee
Bishop McNamara’s Jaydon Wright picks Minnesota
Updated preview for morel mushrooms around the Chicago area
Blackhawks collapse late in loss to Wild, remain tied for last place
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounce-back lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off single
Sky select Kayana Traylor with the 23rd overall pick in WNBA Draft, Kseniya Malashka with the 35th
The Latest
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his left knee during a rundown play in Minneapolis Monday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained left knee
White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bishop McNamara running back Jaydon Wright (22), who set program single-game records of 447 yards and eight touchdowns last season, has committed to Minnesota.
High School Football
Bishop McNamara’s Jaydon Wright picks Minnesota
It’s quite an understatement to say Bishop McNamara junior running back Jaydon Wright comes from a sports family.
By Mike Clark
 
Even in a tough spring last year, Jay Damm found morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors. Provided photo
Outdoors
Updated preview for morel mushrooms around the Chicago area
Jay Damm casts an eye to the sky and the ground, then divines what hunting for morel mushrooms might look like around Chicago outdoors this spring.
By Dale Bowman
 
The Golden Girls Kitchen in New York. The pop-up eatery opens May 10 in Chicago.
Food and Restaurants
Picture it: ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up latest pop culture-themed eatery opening in Chicago
This one is an homage to the iconic 1980s television world made famous by Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia on the hit TV series.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
APTOPIX_Police_Converge_Mass.JPG
Movies and TV
‘American Manhunt’ describes hunt for Boston Marathon bombers in pulse-pounding detail
Netflix doc, arriving at the 10-year anniversary of the attack, is perhaps the most comprehensive and valuable recorded history of that week’s events,
By Richard Roeper
 