The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
NBA Sports College Sports

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join staff of NBA’s Atlanta Hawks

While he was an assistant at Duke, Brey coached current Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join staff of NBA’s Atlanta Hawks
Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join the staff of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join the staff of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Robert Franklin/AP

A little more than a month after officially stepping down as the men’s basketball coach of Notre Dame, where he had spent the last 23 seasons, Mike Brey is jumping to the pros.

Brey, 64, will join the staff of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks for the 2023-24 season, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly comment until the hiring is official. 

The South Bend Tribune was first to report the news.

The hiring presents something of a reversal, as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick had indicated in the school’s January announcement of Brey’s eventual stepping down that Brey would remain on the Fighting Irish staff in an as-yet undefined capacity.

Brey, who has several family members who live near Tampa, Florida, had also been linked to the previously open men’s basketball coaching job at the University of South Florida. Instead, Brey will make the jump to his first coaching job outside of the college ranks.

While an assistant at Duke, Brey coached current Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder, who played four seasons for the Blue Devils. Snyder joined coach Mike Krzyzewski’s staff in 1995, the same year Brey left Duke to become a head coach at Delaware. The two have since remained close. Brey spent a few days toward the end of the NBA’s regular season in Atlanta attending and scouting Hawks games.

Related

Snyder was hired in late February to replace Nate McMillian. 

On Monday morning, during an appearance on Dan Dakich’s “Don’t @ Me” podcast, Brey said he watched all eight first-round NBA playoff games over the weekend. It’s the most time that he can remember watching the NBA, something he just didn’t have time to do at this point in the calendar as a college coach. 

“That does intrigue me,” Brey had said about the NBA during his 25-minute appearance.

Brey compiled a 483-280 (.633) record at Notre Dame, the most victories in Fighting Irish history. In his career, including five seasons at Delaware from 1995-2000, he has posted a 582-332 (.637) mark.

Brey’s teams at Delaware and Notre Dame made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. He was instrumental in helping turn around a Fighting Irish program that was a bottom feeder in the Big East in the years before he took over. Brey led Notre Dame to tournament berths in 12 of his first 17 seasons there. In the most recent six, however, he led the program to the big dance just once, in 2021-22.

Brey is a three-time Big East Coach of the Year and was the AP Coach of the Year for the 2010-11 season. His 146 Big East conference victories still rank fifth all-time in the league, even though Notre Dame joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in men’s basketball and other sports in 2013. Notre Dame won the Big East under Brey during his first season there in 2000-01 and the ACC Tournament in 2014-15. He led the Irish to consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the 2015 and 2016 NCAA Tournaments. Brey played college basketball at Northwestern State in Louisiana and George Washington.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In NBA
Guard Zach LaVine gives final thoughts on Bulls’ season
Bulls exec Arturas Karnisovas still hopeful for a Lonzo Ball return
Arturas Karnisovas says blowing up the Bulls’ roster is not an option
Bulls’ title drought officially hits 25 years. Who else doesn’t feel like celebrating?
DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, got online threats during Bulls’ victory in Toronto
Bulls hit by reality as the season ends, and his name was Jimmy Butler
The Latest
Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, pictured at a City Council meeting, is exploring a 2024 bid for Congress.
Politics
Chicago treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin exploring Congress bid; says she’ll run if Rep. Danny Davis retires
Conyears-Ervin: Whenever Davis “should choose to retire, I will be running to succeed him and continue his legacy of service.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Keerthan Krishnan traveled a long way in the Chicago suburbs to catch a big crappie.
Outdoors
Midwest Fishing Report: Last week’s warm weather brought out all types of fishers
With the record warmth last week, all kinds of fishing — smallmouth bass, hybrid striped bass, largemouth bass, coho, crappie, catfish, perch — lead this truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He was 31.
NFL
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known.
By Tom Withers | AP
 
Ray Hartshorne is a partner at Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, which he co-founded in 1987.
Columnists
‘Chicago is still viable’
Veteran Chicago architect sees city growth despite crime, COVID, other challenges.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest during a game.
NFL
Bills’ Damar Hamlin medically cleared to resume playing
Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati four months ago.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 