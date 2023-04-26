Things to do in Chicago April 27-May 3: The Mix

Theater
- Antonio Edwards Suarez stars in “Antonio’s Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son,” his solo piece co-written with Dael Orlandersmith. It’s a look at fatherhood and the weight of raising a son in a world rife with ethnic and gender stereotypes. Mark Clements directs. From April 28-May 28 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$50. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- “From the Mississippi Delta” is Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland’s drama based on her autobiography recounting her 20-year journey from humble Mississippi beginnings to receiving her Ph.D at the University of Minnesota. Ilesa Duncan directs. A co-production with Pegasus Theatre. From April 27-June 18 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood. Tickets: $45. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.
- “The Language Archive” is Julia Cho’s comic drama about a linguist fighting to preserve dying languages who finds himself at a loss for words especially the vocabulary of the heart. Dana Anderson directs. From April 28-May 28 at AstonRep Theatre at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa. Tickets: $20. Visit astonrep.com.
- “Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show!” features the drag queen, visual artist and author in an evening of drag, storytelling and live art which brings Velour’s new book, “The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag,” to life. At 8 p.m. April 29 and 7 p.m. April 30 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $45-$70. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Definition Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of “Fairview,” Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about family drama and the insidiousness of white supremacy. Directed by Tyrone Phillips. From April 28-May 21 at The Revival, 1160 E. 55th. Tickets: $35. Visit definitiontheatre.org.
- “The Trade Federation, or Let’s Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels” is Andy Boyd’s play about a young experimental filmmaker who pitches George Lucas his screenplay for a new “Star Wars” film. Blake Hood directs. From April 28-May 13 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $20. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
- Saint Sebastian Players present “It’s Only a Play,” Terrence McNally’s comedy about a group of theater insiders awaiting the reviews of a new Broadway play. Robert-Eric West directs. From April 28-May 21 at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey. Tickets: $30. Visit saintsebastianplayers.org.
- Chicago Puppet Fest Living Room Tour features small, intimate performances by the puppet theater Alex and Olmsted. At 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Glessner House, 1800 S. Prairie and 6:30 p.m. April 29 at Manual Cinema Studios, 2415 W. 19th (an April 28 River Forest date is sold out). Tickets: $150, $250. Visit chicagopuppetfest.org.
- Currently on an American tour, the Irish theater company Fishamble presents “The Humours of Bandon,” Margaret Mc Auliffe’s coming-of-age story about a young Irish dancer facing the biggest competition of her life. At 7 p.m. April 27 at Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox. Tickets: $25. Visit irish-american.org.
Dance
- Visceral Dance celebrates its 10th anniversary with works by founder/artistic director Nick Pupillo: “Impetere”; “Keep,” with music by Trent Reznor and Sigur Ros, and the world premiere of a new work called “Lotus.” Plus performances of Danielle Agami’s “Name It” and Marguerite Donlon’s “Ruff Celts.” At 8 p.m. April 28 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $20-$75. Visit visceraldance.com.
- Dance companies from throughout the Midwest, including Chicago’s M.A.D.D. Rhythms, perform at The One: Street Dance Showcase, which features a wide array of styles from hip-hop to tap. At 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. Tickets: $15-$35. Visit hiphopconnxion.com.
Music
- Agust D (Suga from the K-Pop group BTS) is touring behind his debut solo album, “D-Day.” The 10 new tracks free the singer up to step out of the upbeat pop world and into bolder hip-hop style that confirms the 30-year-old is a skilled musician, songwriter and producer. At 8 p.m. May 3, 5-6 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
- The 50th annual Bach Week Festival offers five Baroque concerts spotlighting soloists and a repertoire new to the festival including works by female composers of the Baroque and Renaissance eras. From April 28-May 14 at locations in Chicago and Evanston. Tickets prices vary. Visit bachweek.org.
- The Motown legend Smokey Robinson performs at 8 p.m. April 28 at Hard Rock Casino (5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind.). Expect a deep dive into his classic catalog and stories from his long career. Tickets: $79.50+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Museums & Galleries
- “Kongkee: Warring States Cyberpunk” features the work of London-based Chinese artist and animation director Kong Khong-chang, known as Kongkee. Via multi-screen videos, wall projections, neon installations, graphic works and more, the exhibit tells the story of poet Qu Yuan as his soul journeys from the ancient Chu Kingdom to a retro-futuristic Asia, a psychedelic cyberpunk landscape. To July 15 at Wrightwood 659, 659 W. Wrightwood. Admission by advance ticket only: $15. Visit wrightwood659.org.
- “State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois” is an abridged version of a stellar exhibit that debuted last year at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Among the artifacts are John Prine memory trinkets that accompanied him on stage, Steve Goodman handwritten lyrics, a Frankie Knuckles turntable, a Mahalia Jackson performance contract, an Eddie Blazonczyk Grammy Award, a Howlin’ Wolf harmonica and much more. From April 27-Aug. 27 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
Movies
- The 22nd annual Chicago Palestine Film Festival highlights Palestinian stories via feature films, documentaries and shorts. Among the films screened is Palestine’s submission to the Academy Awards, “Mediterranean Fever,” a darkly comedic look at the consequences of secrets and lies as a would be writer and a small-time crook form a close friendship. From April 29-May 14 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State, and DOC Films, University of Chicago, 1212 E. 59th. Tickets: $13. For a complete roster of film, visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- Facets presents “Halfway to Halloween,” a screening of hair-raising horror cult classics: Alex Proyas’s “The Crow” and Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” with a Q&A with star Barbara Magnolfi and an interactive recreation of Olga’s apartment, one of the film’s iconic sets. Also featured are the family films “Matilda” and “Addams Family Values.” From April 28-30 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $12. Visit facets.org.
Family Fun
- The Other Art Fair brings 120 emerging and independent artists together for a showcase of affordable works with immersive installations, performances, DJs and the odd tattoo or taxidermy class thrown into the mix. From April 27-30 at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood. Admission: $15-$45, children under 12 free. Visit theotherartfair.com/chicago/.
- The spring edition of the One of a Kind Show returns with its always vast lineup of independent artists, designers and makes from across the country. There’s also an emerging artist’s market featuring 40 artists and makers at the event for the first time. From April 28-30 at The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza. Tickets: $15. Visit oneofakindshowchicago.com.
- Parents and children can meet author Brian Selznick (“The Invention of Hugo Cabret”) at a talk-back/book signing for his new book “Big Tree,” an adventure tale about the fate of life on Earth filled with nearly 300 pages of illustrations. At 3 p.m. April 29 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Free but RSVP required. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.
- Independent Bookstore Crawl takes place April 29 during store hours at more than 40 area bookstores. Use the online map to plan your itinerary as well as peruse other info such as author readings, children’s story times, contests, giveaways and more. For the map and more information, visit chilovebooks.com.
Comedy
- Comedian LIsa Ann Walter, who portrays teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the popular television show “Abbott Elementary,” goes back to her stand-up roots when she hits the stage at The Comedy Vault (18 E. Wilson, Batavia) for five performances April 27-29. Tickets: $25. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.
