The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Smokey Robinson leans on romance with new album ‘Gasms’

The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like “I Keep Calling You” and “Roll Around” written years ago melded with newer tunes.

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Smokey Robinson leans on romance with new album ‘Gasms’
Smokey Robinson attends the screening for “The Apollo” during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 24, 2019, in New York. Robinson’s latest album is “Gasms.”

Smokey Robinson attends the screening for “The Apollo” during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 24, 2019, in New York. Robinson’s latest album is “Gasms.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — When Smokey Robinson started dating his-now wife more than 20 years ago, she didn’t want people to know about it.

Robinson and Frances Glandney, who married in 2002, were part of a group of longtime pals and she knew they’d start gossipping about her and the legendary singer-songwriter.

“When we first started started seeing each other, she wanted to keep it on the down-low. She didn’t want anybody to know because we were friends. And then all our friends were going to be talking about us,” Robinson said.

Naturally, that became fodder for a song — “I Keep Calling.” Robinson has been holding onto it for years — complete with the lyrics “Simple things like touching in public/Private touches goin’ unseen” — until this month when it appears on his “Gasms” album, his first collection in almost a decade.

“Gasms” finds the 83-year-old in a frisky mood, with the Motown icon (who performs Friday night at Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Ind.) writing a collection for the bedroom, with yearning across its nine tracks. Just a few titles alone hint at that: “Beside You,” “I Wanna Know Your Body” and “How You Make Me Feel.”

“My thoughts on it is that you can put it on and be with the person that you want to be with and just kick back and enjoy each other,” he says. “It’s more of the idea of love.”

The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like “I Keep Calling You” and “Roll Around” written years ago melded with newer tunes. “They were all songs that fit that particular mood that I wanted to set,” he says.

He admits it’s his most blatantly sexy collection, and that jumps out with the title track, in which he tells his lover “You give me gasms” — eyegasms and eargasm. Another song, “I Fit in There,” has the lyrics, “If you’ve got an inner vacancy/Baby then make it a place for me.”

“I consider all the songs to be food for thought. You can take them wherever you want to take them,” he says. “Whatever your thought pattern is for any of those titles that’s really what I want them to be. I want them to be food for thought.”

Producer, engineer and mixer J.J. Blair, who has worked with June Carter Cash, Rod Stewart and P. Diddy, mixed half of Robinson’s new album and says a perfectionist streak came through.

“I’d make a mix for him and he’d drive around listening to it for two weeks, and he’d call me up and want to come to change two words,” says Blair. “It’s just so encouraging to see somebody of that stature and in that pantheon of greats really care still.”

Blair says the new material isn’t that far from what Robinson is known for, maybe just a little more R-rated. “I think we’re just not used to octogenarians throwing that at us, but Nicki Minaj can come out and say whatever she’s going to say — we don’t think twice about it? I don’t know.”

Robinson, whose catalogue of hits includes “My Girl,” “The Tracks of My Tears” and “I Second That Emotion,” says he doesn’t write hoping for chart success.

“There’s no formula. There’s no process, man. It’s just you write what you feel. You have given it your best,” he says. “You do it until you feel as though you’ve given it your best shot.”

The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, “Smokey & Friends,” which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige.

Robinson is seemingly always writing. He has a bunch of song fragments waiting to record and laughs that he might be the only person in the world who keeps a cassette recorder by his bed in case he dreams a song lyric or melody.

“If I’m out and about and an idea comes to me, a melody or some words or something, I call my voicemail. That’s a good idea,” he says. “Call your voicemail. Put them down. You don’t want to lose them.”

Smokey Robinson performs at 8 p.m. April 28 at Hard Rock Casino (5400 W. 29th, Gary, Ind.). Tickets: $79.50+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Irritating ‘Fatal Attraction’ reboot ought to be ignored
Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side is meant to make you smile
Too much ado over coronation of King Charles III? Sally Bedell Smith doesn’t think so
Dear Abby: Brother should be like me, visit our mom often
Edgewater man started creating crossword puzzles to ward off pandemic boredom, gets published by The New York Times
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ tells the classic story with a few new hooks
The Latest
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Man fatally stabbed during argument in Irving Park apartment
The man, 56, was arguing with another man, 23, inside an apartment in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when the younger man stabbed the older man multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard
The man, 53, was in a vehicle in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was shot twice in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Migrants have been housed at the Chicago Police Department’s Central District, 1718 S. State St., for months. The Salvation Army moved most of them to a shelter on Monday, April 3, 2023.
City Hall
Chicago out of money, space and time to handle migrant crisis, City Council told
With no money from the federal government for 2023 costs and a $53 million shortfall to meet the surge through June, Budget Director Susie Park said the City Council will soon be asked to approve a midyear budget amendment.
By Fran Spielman
 
A boy smashes a piñata during an Eid al-Fitr celebration hosted by the Ojala Foundation at LaBagh Woods on the Northwest Side, Friday, April 21.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 16 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced she will not seek reelection, Chicagoans celebrated Earth Day at a Little Village community garden, and more in our best pictures of the last week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
This 20,000-pound, nearly 20-foot cube is the neutrino detection system as it was transported across the Fermilab campus on Dec. 1 for installation. According to Fermilab, it contains delicate sensors that will be used to try to unlock some of the world’s biggest mysteries.
News
Why do we exist? Fermilab’s DUNE project involving neutrino particles aims to answer that very big question
Fermilab physicist Sam Zeller talks about trying to discover why matter and antimatter should have but didn’t all annihilate at the time of the Big Bang. Which allowed us to be here today.
By Indira Khera | WBEZ
 