Sunday, April 9, 2023
Red Stars’ Swanson has torn patella tendon

She was injured Saturday in a friendly against Ireland

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
Mallory Swanson

Mallory Swanson #9 of the United States gestures toward fans after being injured against the Republic of Ireland during the first half of a 2023 International Friendly match at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The United States won 2-0.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas — Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in doubt. 

Swanson was injured in the first half of the U.S. team’s 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland.

She has returned for evaluation to Chicago, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday. No timeline for her recovery was announced. 

Forward Alyssa Thompson replaced her on the roster for Tuesday’s exhibition against Ireland.

Swanson was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history. 

She was hurt in the 40th minute of the game after contact with an Irish player, crying out in pain as her teammates signaled to the sideline for the training staff. As she was carted off she made a heart gesture with her hands to the fans at Austin’s Q2 Stadium. 

Swanson, 30, was formerly known by her maiden name, Pugh. She married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

“I think he was playing with a lot of emotion and a heavy heart yesterday for sure,” Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday. “I just kept communicating with him and asked him if he was all right and he said, ‘Yes, I’m going to work.’ So he’s a professional and also played yesterday with a lot on his mind.”

The game was the first of two matches between the United States and Ireland. They are the last international matches before U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski will select a roster for the World Cup. The second match is set for Tuesday in St. Louis.

The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.

