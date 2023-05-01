The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Aerosmith farewell tour includes Chicago show

Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

By  Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
Tom Hamilton (from left) Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. The iconic band is embarking on a farewell tour in the fall to celebrate their 50-plus years of being together.

Winslow Townson/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band’s 50-plus years together.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end Jan. 26 in Montreal.

The tour arrives in Chicago on Sept. 15 with a show at the United Center. Special guests will be The Black Crowes. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 at ticketmaster.com.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said in an interview with The Associated Press.

In the statement announcing the tour, band members — frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton and guitarist Brad Whitford — revealed that drummer Joey Kramer would not be joining them on the road trek.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.” Drummer John Douglas will continue to play in his place.

In the wake of their recent Las Vegas residency, Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but [we’re] kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Tyler and Perry said the band is looking forward to digging into their lengthy catalog of the group’s rock classics including “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Livin’ on the Edge.”

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said in a statement to the AP. His “Pandora’s Box” reference calls out Aerosmith’s 1991 three-disc compilation album that covered the band’s output from the 1970s to the early 1980s.

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” Tyler added.

Before the 40-date tour wraps, Perry said other cities domestically and internationally could be added.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he said. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

