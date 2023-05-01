The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Gordon Lightfoot, singer-songwriter of ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,’ ‘Carefree Highway,’ dies at 84

The Canadian folk singer died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately available. His mid-1970s album ‘Sundown’ reached the top of the Billboard charts.

By  Associated Press
   
** FILE** Singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot performs during Tin Pan South festival week at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 3, 2001. Lightfoots’ song “Edmund Fitzgerald” Immortalized the ore carrier that disappeared in 1975 with 29 men aboard. (AP Photo/John Russell, file) ORG XMIT: TNJR602

Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 2001. Lightfoot died Monday at the age of 84.

AP

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot, Canada’s legendary folk singer-songwriter whose hits include “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” died on Monday. a representative of his family said. He was 84.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately available.

The native of Orillia, Ontario, rose to fame in the early 1960s after a move to Toronto opened doors in the thriving Yorkville music scene, and hooked him up with fellow folk musician Ian and Sylvia Tyson. They became great admirers of his work and covered two of his tracks.

His 1965 debut album “Lightfoot!” ushered in a new folk voice, and by the turn of the decade he eased rather effortlessly into the pop scene, making his first appearance on the Billboard chart with 1971’s “If You Could Read My Mind.”

Lightfoot’s popularity peaked in the mid-1970s when both his single and album “Sundown” topped Billboard — his first and only time doing so.

But his chart positions did little to slow him down in the final decades of his career when he built a reputation as a stalwart road musician, in spite of various health challenges.

