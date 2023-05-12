Maine West High School evacuated as police respond to call of shots fired, no injuries reported
Des Plaines police said officers arrived at the school about 9:55 a.m. Friday and had found no evidence of an active shooter.
Students at Maine West High School in suburban Des Plaines were evacuated Friday morning following a report of gunfire around the school.
In a Facebook post, Des Plaines police said officers were responding to a call of shots fired near the school at 1755 S. Wolf Road. Reached by phone, a police official said officers arrived at the school about 9:55 a.m. and had found no evidence of an active shooter.
“Officers are currently investigating this incident and the school has been evacuated,” the department said on Facebook. “There has been no report of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area until further notice.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
