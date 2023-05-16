The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Foo Fighters, The Cure among Riot Fest 2023 lineup at Douglass Park festival

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the festival running Sept. 15–17 in Chicago.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of “Studio 666” in 2022 in Hollywood, California. The band headlines Riot Fest in September.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age will headline the 2023 edition of Riot Fest, it was announced Tuesday, along with the full lineup of bands set for the event this fall.

Foo Fighters and Turnstile lead the pack on Sept. 15; The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age on Sept. 16; and The Cure and The Mars Volta on Sept. 17.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at riotfest.org.

The festival runs Sept. 15–17 in Douglass Park, the location that has been home to the music extravaganza since 2015. A series of meetings between Riot Fest organizers and community residents last year brought to light continued efforts by some area residents and businesses in Little Village and Lawndale to move the festival to another location. Festival organizers said they are working closely with the community and city agencies to address issues such as traffic and logistics.

In addition to food/drink vendors and merch tents, this year’s festival will also see the return of the carnival area, wedding chapel and the Logan Arcade vintage games.

The Foo Fighters are on the road this year without their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year at the age of 50 while the band was on tour in South America. In an Instagram post on New Year’s Day, the group said goodbye to 2022, calling it “the most difficult and tragic year” that band has ever known.

Here are the band slated to play Riot Fest 2023:

  • 070 Shake
  • 100 Gecs
  • AFI
  • Ani DiFranco
  • Balance and Composure
  • Bayside
  • Bearings
  • Black Angels
  • Bowling for Soup
  • Braid
  • Caroline Rose
  • Cassyette
  • CK Vassi
  • Code Orange
  • Corey Feldman
  • Cults
  • Death Grips
  • Drain
  • Earth Crisis
  • Empire State Bastard
  • Enola Gay
  • Enter Shikari
  • Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
  • Fade ‘Em All
  • Fake Names
  • FEA
  • Finch
  • Fleshwater
  • Flogging Molly
  • Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
  • Free Throw
  • Godspeed You! Black Emperor
  • Gorilla Biscuits
  • H2O
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Head Automatica
  • High Vis
  • Hotline TNT
  • Insane Clown Posse
  • Jehnny Beth
  • Just Friends
  • Just Mustard
  • Kim Gordon
  • LS Dunes
  • Microwave
  • Mr. Bungle
  • Nothing
  • nothing,nowhere.
  • Olivia Jean
  • Origami Angel
  • Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
  • Pennywise
  • Pinkshift
  • Plosivs
  • Pool Kids
  • PUP
  • Quasi
  • Quicksand
  • Ride
  • Rival Schools
  • Say Anything
  • Screaming Females
  • Silverstein
  • Sleep Token
  • Sludgeworth
  • Snapcase
  • Spitalfield
  • Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
  • Tegan and Sara
  • The Aquadolls
  • The Bobby Lees
  • The Breeders
  • The Bronx
  • The Dresden Dolls
  • The Exploited
  • The Gaslight Anthem
  • The Interrupters
  • The Used
  • The Wrecks
  • Thursday
  • Total Chaos
  • Viagra Boys
  • Warpaint
  • White Reaper
  • Yard Act
  • Young Culture
2023_ADMAT_FINAL_1080x1350.png

Courtesy Riot Fest 2023

