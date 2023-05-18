The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
World-renowned dance abounds on Chicago-area stages this summer

Here’s our guide to dance performances in the coming months.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
Ensemble Espanol in Pasos Largos - Photo by Dean Paul.

Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater.

Dean Paul Photo

Chicago’s stages will be filled with fancy footwork this summer.

Here’s a look a some of the season’s highlights:

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Performing Thang Dao’s “Nevermore,” Hope Boykin’s “on a PATH” and new works by Rena Butler and Rennie Harris. 3 p.m. May 21. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., $15-$110; hubbardstreetdance.com

Visceral Dance Chicago: An evening of solos created by Chicago choreographers. 7:30 p.m. May 21. Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell St., $20+; visceraldance.com

Dance Divas: The annual show, featuring Chicago’s professional concert dancers performing in full drag, benefits the Dancers’ Fund. This year’s theme is “A Night at the Movies.” 4:30 and 7 p.m. May 21. Baton Show Lounge, 4713 N. Broadway, $75-$150; dancedivaschicago.com

Ballet Folklorico de Chicago: The company celebrates its 4th anniversary with a performance of Mexican dance and music. 1 and 5:30 p.m. May 21. Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., $10-$35; copernicuscenter.org

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre: Performing “Soul Remedy,” a celebration of jazz and Black excellence, plus “Root” and “Culture Loop.” 7:30 p.m. May 27. Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Performing “Identity City,” an evening-length piece about identity. 7:30 p.m. June 2-3. Studio5 Performing Arts Center, 1938 Dempster St., Evanston. $35-$50; cerquarivera.org

Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin: A celebration of National Tap Day with McLaughlin performing along with special guest Shoehorn, known for simultaneously playing sax and tap dancing. 4:30 p.m. May 28. Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., $25; oldtownschool.org

Chicago Dance Month: See Chicago Dance presents a monthlong series of performances, classes and other events. June 1-30. Various locations around the city; seechicagodance.com

The Seldoms peform “Superbloom.” photo by Andrew Glatt

The Seldoms peform “Superbloom.”

Andrew Glatt

The Seldoms: Performing the multi-media piece “Superbloom” with accompaniment by the music duo Finom. 7:30 p.m. June 1. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., $25-$65; harristheaterchicago.org

Chicago Tap Theatre: Performing Sterling Harris’ “Synesthete,” a piece that explores the cross-sensory nature of tap dance. 8 p.m. June 8-10 and 3 p.m. June 11. The Den Theatre, 3111 N. Milwaukee Ave., $25-$40; chicagotaptheatre.com

Red Clay Dance Company: Performing the site-responsive dance ritual “Rest.Rise.Move.Norish.Heal.” 6:30 p.m. June 8-10. Art on the Farm in Grant Park, 119 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., $15+; redclaydance.com

Chicago TapT heatre

Chicago Tap Theatre.

William Frederking Photo

South Chicago Dance Theatre: Performing “Memoirs of Jazz in The Alley,” in which choreographer Kia Smith celebrates the legacy of her father, saxophonist Jimmy Ellis. 7:30 p.m. June 10. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., $25-$69; auditoriumtheatre.org

Ruth Page Civic Ballet and Friends: Performing Kia Smith’s “Steady Going,” “Animated Frescos” (from Arthur Saint-Leon’s “The Little Humpbacked Horse”) and Adrian Marcelo Saenz’s “Abscission.” 7:30 p.m. June 15. Ravinia, Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park, $25. A 2 p.m. June 17 performance also will feature Hedwig Dances, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater and Jumaane Taylor; ravinia.org

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.&nbsp;

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.

Ken Carl Photo

Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater: Performing Isaac Tovar’s “La Vida Breve,” “Desde Cai,” and “Andaluz,” Irene “La Chiqui” Lozano’s “Mediterraneo” and “Donde Todo Comienza” plus works from the company’s repertoire. 7:30 p.m. June 16-17 and 3 p.m. June 18. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $25-$55; northshorecenter.org

Joffrey Ballet’s “Joffrey for All Celebration”: An evening of dance workshops and performances by company artists and students. 5:30 p.m. June 25. Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, Free; millenniumpark.org

Chicago SummerDance: Includes programs July 15-Sept. 10 at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park and Night Out in the Parks events in city parks plus a SummerDance celebration Aug. 27 at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Free; chicagosummerdance.org

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. A performance featuring participants of the company’s Summer Dance Intensive program performing works from its repertory. July 14-15. Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., $25; deeplyrooteddancetheater.org

Dance for Life, featuring Arielle Israel.

Dance for Life, featuring Arielle Israel.

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

Chicago Human Rhythm Project: The company celebrates its 35th anniversary with interactive events and performances in collaboration with Natya Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash, Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts and Ayodele Drum & Dance. Noon July 23. Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph, Free; chicagotap.org

Dance for Life: The annual performance and benefit event that showcases nearly 45 Chicago-based dance companies and choreographers. 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr, $25-$125; auditoriumtheatre.org

