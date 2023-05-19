The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Northwestern advances to lacrosse Final Four

The Wildcats defeated Loyola Maryland 16-6 in Evanston. Next up is Denver.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Northwestern and Izzy Scane, shown in an earlier match against Michigan, advanced to the lacrosse Final Four.

Joshua Hoffman/Northwestern Athletics

Top-seeded Northwestern (19-1)  will be making its fourth consecutive NCAA women’s lacrosse semifinal appearance after a 16-6 victory over No. 9 Loyola Maryland on Thursday at Martin Stadium in Evanston.

NU attacker Izzy Scane scored seven goals with three assists.

The Wildcats got the best of the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense. Entering Thursday’s match, Loyola Maryland had conceded more than 10 goals only once,  a 14-11 loss on March 11 to then-No. 10 Florida. Overall, the Greyhounds allowed an average of 6.67 goals per match, trailing only No. 5 Denver, the Wildcats’ next opponent.

“It’s good to get in a little bit of a groove,” Scane said in a statement on the Northwestern athletics website. “Continuing our preparation this week, making sure we’re playing our best offense, playing for each other in a way that’s going to allow us to pick apart any defense we’re going to play. … (Friday will) be an awesome opportunity to see what our group can do against such a great defense.”

Northwestern will face Denver on Friday May 26 at 2 p.m. (ESPNU) in the Final Four at Cary, North Carolina. NU won 19 consecutive games since dropping the season-opener at Syracuse.

Syracuse will play Boston College in the other semifinal.

