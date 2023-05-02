The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Want to feel a bit British? Here are a few suggestions for coronation-themed things to do and eat in Chicago.

The coronation starts at 5 a.m. Chicago time. Most of the major networks are offering live coverage.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
A photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday shows Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, posing in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, in London. - The portrait has been released to mark their coronation on May 6.

King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

Getty

Even if you won’t be in England, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the coronation — or just enjoy some good English nosh. Here is a sampling:

The Globe Pub, 1934 W. Irving Park: This popular Chicago soccer bar plans to be open at 5 a.m., just when the coronation ceremony begins. The pub is offering a “Royal Menu” on Saturday, including a traditional English breakfast with a beer, bubble and squeak as well as the classic English cocktail, Pimm’s Cup. For more information, call: 773-871-3757

Pleasant House Pub, 2119 S. Halsted: Home of British-inspired “Royal Pies,” Pleasant House has recently unveiled its Coronation Chicken Pie. “It is a very nice, slightly spicy, slightly sweet roasted chicken pie,” says the pub’s co-owner, Art Jackson. In addition to pies, the pub also offers a range of English, German, American, Scottish and Irish beers. For more information, call: 773-523-7437

The Drake Hotel, 140 E. Walton Place: The hotel is offering a “Coronation Afternoon Tea Service.” Running from May 5 through the start of summer, the menu includes cucumber sandwiches, smoked Scotch salmon and bakewell tarts. Reservations required. For more information, call: 312-932-4619.

St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St.: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, the cathedral, in collaboration with the British Consul General in Chicago, is hosting an “evensong” to celebrate the coronation. The service is expected to feature music from past coronations. For more information, call 312-787-7360.

The British Consulate: In addition to the St. James Cathedral service, the consulate is hosting a Volunteer Day — “in line with the King’s guidance.” The event is planned for Monday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Nicholas Cathedral School, 2200 W. Rice St. RSVP at adrozda@bigshouldersfund.org.

“Our office will be heading to St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village, where we know a number of Ukrainian refugee youth have been enrolled. We’re partnering with Big Shoulders Fund to spend the day helping around the school and supporting the refugee community in line with our continued UK Government support for Ukraine and Ukrainian communities worldwide in response to the Russian invasion,” according to the consulate.

How to watch the coronation: Well, hope you’re an early-riser. The ceremony is set to start at 5 a.m. Chicago time. Most of the major networks plan to offer live coverage.

