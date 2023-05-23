The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Tinley Park mayor vows to tighten crowd protocols after 400-teen ‘flash mob’ causes ‘general chaos’ at weekend carnival

Bag checks, youth supervision requirements and clear event boundaries are part of the tighter rules being imposed in the village after five teens were cited.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Tinley Park mayor vows to tighten crowd protocols after 400-teen ‘flash mob’ causes ‘general chaos’ at weekend carnival
tinley_park_police_e1554823230838.jpg

Large events in suburban Tinley Park will have tighter security and stricter rules after a carnival last weekend was canceled early due to “general chaos” caused by hundreds of teens lured by social media, the village’s mayor said.

More than 400 teens descended on the town’s Armed Forces Weekend Carnival on Saturday night. A police officer was injured trying to break up a fight, and five teens were cited for fighting in public.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz vowed to tighten measures at large events after Sunday’s festivities were canceled to avoid further issues. He called the flash mob a “growing trend that we must be prepared for.”

Bag checks, clear boundaries at events and youth supervision requirements will be implemented at other events in Tinley Park, Glotz said in a statement Tuesday.

“It’s a sad reality, but gone are the days when we could hold an open event of this size without these measures in place,” the statement reads.

As news of the “flash mob” spread on social media, Glotz said some comments targeted the race of some of the teens and added that the city doesn’t condone hate speech.

Anyone who had tickets to last Sunday’s event can contact Windy City Amusements at (630) 443-4547 or the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce at (708) 532-5700 to request a refund, Glotz said.

Next Up In News
Trump makes video appearance in New York hush-money criminal case
16-year-old girl shot, wounded in South Chicago home
CPD community policing efforts have not built trust, cut crime, Northwestern study finds
Stevenson Expressway road-widening plans have some in Little Village worried air pollution will get worse
Suspected arson causes ‘significant’ damage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
Man shot, killed in Edgewater
The Latest
0507_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__4___1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky forward Isabelle Harrison out indefinitely
Harrison underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and is taking steps toward recovery, the team announced Tuesday.
By Annie Costabile
 
Dylan Cease pitched six innings of two-run ball. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox defeat Guardians 4-2; Robert Jr. exits with hip tightness
Joe Kelly tosses another scoreless inning, Dylan Cease pitches six innings of two-run ball
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney, Todd Blanche, right on screen, appear by video, before a hearing begins in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with the judge setting a trial date for late March of next year. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool) ORG XMIT: NYRD205
Nation/World
Trump makes video appearance in New York hush-money criminal case
Former President Donald Trump appeared in court Tuesday by video feed and lashed out afterward about his March 25 trial date being scheduled during primary season.
By Michael Sisak | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
16-year-old girl shot, wounded in South Chicago home
The girl was shot in a home in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue, police said. No one has been arrested.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_92568944.jpg
City Hall
CPD community policing efforts have not built trust, cut crime, Northwestern study finds
Researchers say the department has failed to embrace or devote enough officers to community-based efforts.
By Andy Grimm and Sophie Sherry
 