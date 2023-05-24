Things to do in Chicago May 25-31: The Mix
The Suenos Music Festival, the Belmont-Sheffield, Music Fest, Seal in concert and Navy Pier summer fireworks are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- Grippo Stage Company presents the world premiere of “Shaw vs. Tunney,” Douglas Post’s drama about the unlikely relationship between celebrated Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw and world heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney. It’s an adaptation of the book “The Prizefighter and the Playwright,” by Tunney’s son, Jay R. Tunney. Richard Henzel and Sam Pearson star; Nick Sandys directs. From May 25-July 8 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $38, $40. Visit theaterwit.org.
- “Little Carl” is an original puppet theater piece created and performed by Theatre Y’s Youth Program from a script by puppeteer Michael Montenegro. The young performers grapple with the issue of gun violence by creating a dream play using puppets, masks and poetry as an antidote to despair. At 7 p.m. May 27 and 4, 7 p.m. May 28 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $15-$45. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- An opera double bill of works by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer: “Another Sunrise” stars soprano Caitlin Lynch in a portrait of one Auschwitz survivor’s struggle to find the words to describe her harrowing experience; and “For a Look or a Touch” stars bass-baritone Ryan McKinny and actor Curt Branom as two idealistic young lovers torn apart under Nazi rule. At 7:30 p.m. May 27 and 3 p.m. May 28 at Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $20-$90. Visit chicagooperatheater.com.
Dance
- To celebrate National Tap Day, Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin performs along with special guest Shoehorn, known for simultaneously playing sax and tap dancing. Expect an evening of tap inspired by Prohibition-era classic vaudeville and big-band swing. At 4:30 p.m. May 28 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Music
- British singer Seal is on tour to celebrate 30 years in the music business. He’ll highlight songs from his first two breakthrough albums — 1991’s “Seal” and 1994’s “Seal II” — as well as more from his indelible songbook. At 8 p.m. May 27 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $31+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Kicking off Millennium Park’s summer concert series is “Paint the Town Red,” presented by Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir). More than 3,000 area youth perform a concert celebrating unity and the power of young people to bring beauty to the world. From 11 a.m.-noon May 25 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit unitingvoiceschicago.org.
- The hypnotic, trance-like songs of Tinariwen are impossible to resist. The Grammy-winning collective’s musicians hail from northern Mali and are masters of guitar-driven Saharan desert blues, a mix of Tuareg and African music with added elements of rock. At 8 p.m. May 27 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $45. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Sueños Music Festival celebrates Latin talent and culture with performances by Wisin Y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam and more. From noon-10 p.m. May 27-28 in Grant Park, entrance at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive near Buckingham Fountain. Tickets: $199+. Visit suenosmusicfestival.com.
Museums & Gardens
- The new outdoor exhibit, “On the Earth,” features five large-scale sculptures by Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. The works are created from reclaimed tree branches and other natural materials and pay homage to the Arboretum landscape while also exploring Ziemska’s central theme, “We are nature.” Opens May 26 and continues through 2025 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Ill. Rt. 53, Lisle. Admission: $9-$17. Visit mortonarb.org.
- The Chicago Fed’s Money Museum has reopened after a three-year closure. The museum explores the impacts of inflation and federal monetary policy and the function and history of the Chicago Fed and the Federal Reserve System. There’s also a collection of current and historical U.S. money. The museum is located at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, 230 S. LaSalle. Admission is free. Visit chicagofed.org.
Movies
- “Festival de Cannes: A Selection” is a film series featuring four Cannes International Film Festival favorites: Nuri Bilge Ceylon’s “Winter Sleep,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters,” Cristian Mungiu’s “Graduation” and Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia.” From May 27-28 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $12, $40 series pass. Visit facets.org.
Family Fun
- The blues duo Wendy and DB performs a family concert celebrating the Grammy-nominated album “Into the Little Blue House.” Joining them are album guest artists, including drummer Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith, bass guitarist Melvin Smith, guitarist Mike Wheeler and pianist Dean Rolando. At 10 a.m. May 27 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt. Tickets: $25/family. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
- “Stars on Ice” features figure skating’s superstars including Olympic champion Nathan Chen, Olympic medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Jason Brown, Kurt Browning, Satoko Miyahara and more. At 7 p.m. May 30 at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $15. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Maxwell Street Market and its eclectic mix of crafts, housewares, clothing, music and some of the best street food in Chicago returns May 28-Oct. 29. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays at 800 S. Desplaines. Admission is free. Visit chicagocitymarkets.us.
- Navy Pier’s Summer Fireworks return May 27-Sept. 4. Chicago’s favorite sky spectacle is set to popular and special-occasion soundtracks. At 9 p.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Saturday at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Free. Visit navypier.org.
Festival Fun
- Randolph Street Market Festival kicks off its 20th season with its eclectic array of antiques and modern goods plus live music, food vendors and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 27-28 at 1341 W. Randolph. Admission: $10, $15. The market continues through the summer; for details visit randolphstreetmarket.com.
- Mole de Mayo celebrates mole, a staple of Mexican cuisine, and includes food vendors, music stages, lucha libre wrestling, an artist market and cultural performances. From 5-10 p.m. May 26, noon-10 p.m. May 27 and noon-9 p.m. May 28 at 1801 S. Ashland. Suggested admission $5, $10 families. Visit moledemayo.org.
- Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest features food, artisans and a large roster of music performers including Freddy Jones Band, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute and Lucy Stoole’s Drag Show. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 27-28 at 3200 N. Sheffield. Admission: $10. Visit chicagoevents.com.
