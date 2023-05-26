The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I can’t stop stalking the social media of boyfriend’s ex

Woman hopes he never finds out about her obsession with his former girlfriend.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I can’t stop stalking the social media of boyfriend’s ex
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 45-year-old woman who has been dating “Ben” (53) for two years. We have known each other for more than 20. He treats me like a queen. Prior to our dating, he had a girlfriend he used to confide in me about. I was very jealous of her. She knew we were friends, so she made a point of posting lots of pictures of their PDAs on his social media, since we did not follow each other.

Fast-forward two years: Abby, I cannot stop obsessing over her! I think about her constantly and compare myself to her. I stalk her social media page. Ben has never given me a reason not to trust him, so why am I still bothered by her?

She has moved on and is in another relationship. How can I finally quit obsessing about her and move forward? I don’t feel this way about his other exes, but for some reason, this one gets under my skin. I don’t want him to find out what I have been doing. I really need help. Any advice? — INSECURE IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR INSECURE: In light of the fact that your boyfriend’s ex is happily in another relationship, this obsession is really a waste of your time and energy. Although you may still feel threatened, the woman is no longer your competition. Whether your issue is insecurity or lack of self-esteem, it’s time to wake up and recognize that BEN CHOSE YOU OVER HER. If you can’t accept that and relax, you may need to discuss it with a licensed psychotherapist for help to stop cyberstalking her. She may be a part of your boyfriend’s past, but please do not continue making her part of your present.

DEAR ABBY: We have three grandchildren, and we feel strongly about the importance of a college education. When the first one graduated from high school, we gave him $500 for graduation, plus an additional $1,500 to be used for college-related expenses. He had already indicated that he was enrolling in college.

When the second one graduated, we gave him a $500 graduation gift. Because he had committed to joining the Navy, we assured him that he would also receive $1,500 if and when he enrolled in college. Since then, we have been accused of not respecting his career choice, showing favoritism and other accusations too numerous to list here.

Are we ogres for wanting and encouraging our grandchildren to attend college? We’d like your opinion. — WELL-MEANING IN THE WEST

DEAR WELL-MEANING: Your mistake has been not taking into consideration that your grandchildren are individuals. Your second grandson is likely to find his career path as part of his military service. One could argue that you are favoring the grandchild who is following the career path you are biased toward, and from that perspective, it does appear you are playing favorites. You may want to rethink what you are doing. Your Navy-bound grandson may have a need for that money at some point.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As my dad makes messes, my mom makes excuses
Dear Abby: I’m having feelings for younger cousin and need to stop
Dear Abby: Fiance’s kisses can aggravate my celiac disease
Dear Abby: Men I date don’t get that I want relationship, not just a hookup
Dear Abby: Because I didn’t want to watch TV with him, I missed my husband’s death
Dear Abby: My mom’s gifts to my son make me angry
The Latest
Connor Bedard throws his stick to a group of fans.
Blackhawks
Before the Blackhawks, Connor Bedard’s fame transformed the Regina Pats: ‘He created a mania’
Bedard’s exploding fame this past season made his junior team in Regina, Saskatchewan, one of the centers of the hockey universe. The enormous attention was both thrilling and overwhelming for team employees. “There was no playbook for this,” CEO Gord Pritchard said.
By Ben Pope
 
Greater Grand Crossing residents have been urging the city to crack down on bars and provide a larger police presence on East 75th Street. They say the bars are magnets for spontaneous parties like this one in 2021 in the 300 block of East 75th Street.
The Watchdogs
East 75th Street residents win City Hall crackdown on bars blamed for summer mayhem
Three taverns agreed to “corrective-action plans” requiring safety improvements. A fourth is expected to follow. The battle over East 75th Street offers a window into street-level democracy, Chicago-style.
By Frank Main
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
News
3 injured in CTA bus crash in Austin
The crash happened in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Charges filed after police officer shot in Romeoville
Samer Hernandez is a suspect in the shooting of the officer during a foot chase early Thursday. He was found hiding in bushes five hours later, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th).
The Watchdogs
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. still can’t explain what happened with $165,000 in campaign money
What his now-amended campaign-finance reports show is that, in some instances, “You’re telling us you deposited the money back into the campaign fund, and we see no such thing,” a state elections official says.
By Tim Novak
 