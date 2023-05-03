The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Lincolnshire nursing home under investigation after most staff doesn’t show up

No medical staff and only a third of the staff showed up Monday when the facility changed owners, authorities said.

By  Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Lincolnshire nursing home under investigation after most staff doesn’t show up
The Wealshire LLC took over as the Lincolnshire nursing facility from Warren Barr Rehab Facility on May 1, 2023.

Local and state officials are investigating whether residents at a Lincolnshire nursing care facility didn’t receive proper care on Monday because of neglect by new management.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

Local and state officials are investigating whether neglect by new management was the reason a Lincolnshire nursing care facility with 104 residents was so understaffed that three residents had to receive care at a nearby hospital.

A contract employee at the facility at 150 Jamestown Lane called 911 for help Monday morning after no medical staff and only about one-third of the facility’s total employees arrived for duty, Lincolnshire police and Illinois Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.

Monday was the first day The Wealshire LLC took over as the facility operator from the previous owner, Warren Barr Rehab Facility, said Lincolnshire Deputy Chief Kimberly Covelli.

Calls for comment from The Wealshire were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Covelli said three residents were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for medical treatment. At least two of the residents received the type of care they usually get at the facility when there are enough employees, Covelli said.

State officials said IDPH nursing home surveyors responded to the facility Monday morning after being alerted to the lack of clinical care staff.

Employees who had worked under the previous owners were called in to help and provide care to patients at the facility. 

“We are trying to determine why staff didn’t show up that day, was there a plan in place for (the) new business owner to have staff there,” Covelli said. “We’re trying to determine was there neglect.”

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said the office’s priority was to ensure the care of the residents.

“A comprehensive review and investigation is underway,” Vohra said. “We are grateful for the swift response by local EMS and police officials in Lincolnshire, as well as our sister agency, the Illinois Department on Aging, all of whom assisted in responding to this urgent issue.”

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows
Tori Bowie, U.S. sprinter and 2016 Olympic medalist, dies at 32
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names Fred Waller as interim police superintendent
Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general warns
Man seriously injured in Red Line stabbing
Senate Democrats’ effort to overhaul Supreme Court ethics faces GOP opposition
The Latest
merlin_108855657.jpg
Federal appeals court in Chicago asked to intervene after judge blocks assault weapons ban
The request comes just two weeks after the same court, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, declined to take similar action when a federal judge in Chicago refused to block the law.
By Jon Seidel
 
Juanes performs onstage during the Pre-Grammy Gala &amp; Grammy Salute to Industry Icons earlier this year in Los Angeles. The Latin music superstar is scheduled to headline Ruidofest in August.
Music
Ruidofest 2023 set for new location in 2-day event; lineup revealed
Kali Uchis, Juanes are among the artist slated for the festival, taking place this year at the Chicagoland Fairgrounds.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Screenshot_2023_05_03_at_10.24.52_AM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows
Reginald Clay Jr., 24, ran from officers who approached him and a group of people in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street around 10 a.m. on April 14, according to statements released by the police department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Tom Schuba
 
NUP_199309_00002.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Bupkis’: When Pete Davidson plays himself, the more absurd it gets, the more real it seems
Joe Pesci, Edie Falco bring their A games to Peacock series leaning into the ‘SNL’ comedian’s closely watched life.
By Richard Roeper
 
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars in 2022 in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Kevin Costner, wife divorcing after nearly 19 years of marriage
Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.
By Associated Press
 