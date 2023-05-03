Lincolnshire nursing home under investigation after most staff doesn’t show up

Local and state officials are investigating whether neglect by new management was the reason a Lincolnshire nursing care facility with 104 residents was so understaffed that three residents had to receive care at a nearby hospital.

A contract employee at the facility at 150 Jamestown Lane called 911 for help Monday morning after no medical staff and only about one-third of the facility’s total employees arrived for duty, Lincolnshire police and Illinois Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.

Monday was the first day The Wealshire LLC took over as the facility operator from the previous owner, Warren Barr Rehab Facility, said Lincolnshire Deputy Chief Kimberly Covelli.

Calls for comment from The Wealshire were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Covelli said three residents were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for medical treatment. At least two of the residents received the type of care they usually get at the facility when there are enough employees, Covelli said.

State officials said IDPH nursing home surveyors responded to the facility Monday morning after being alerted to the lack of clinical care staff.

Employees who had worked under the previous owners were called in to help and provide care to patients at the facility.

“We are trying to determine why staff didn’t show up that day, was there a plan in place for (the) new business owner to have staff there,” Covelli said. “We’re trying to determine was there neglect.”

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said the office’s priority was to ensure the care of the residents.

“A comprehensive review and investigation is underway,” Vohra said. “We are grateful for the swift response by local EMS and police officials in Lincolnshire, as well as our sister agency, the Illinois Department on Aging, all of whom assisted in responding to this urgent issue.”

