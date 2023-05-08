Boo Buie returns to Northwestern, withdraws from NBA Draft

Boo Buie says his stay in Evanston is not over yet.

The Northwestern guard announced on social media on Monday that he intends to return to the Wildcats next season and withdraw from the NBA Draft.

“Northwestern. The past four years have been nothing short of amazing,” Buie said in a video posted on Twitter. “Through the ups and downs, the memories we have made together are priceless. Playing at the next level has always been something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, and I am truly blessed to be in the position I am today. I will forever be grateful for the support you all have given me during my time in Evanston. This place is truly special. But I’m not done yet. Wildcat Nation, I’m back.”

Buie, who was voted first-team All-Big Ten this season, helped lead Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament, the school’s second appearance in the Big Dance.