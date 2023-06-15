The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023

Police continue search for man who went missing at Salt Shed concert

Noah Enos, 26, was last seen Monday about 10 p.m. at a concert in the 1300 block of North Elston Street, according to a missing persons alert.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police continue to look for a 26-year-old man who went missing late Monday during a concert on Chicago’s North Side.

Noah Enos was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at the Salt Shed venue, 1357 N. Elston Ave., according to police and posts from friends.

Enos was at King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard show when he became separated from his friend, according to a Facebook post from a woman who identified herself as Enos’ girlfriend. Salt Shed officials have been reviewing security footage and determined Enos was last seen on camera at 9:30 p.m., and his phone died just before 10 p.m., according to her post.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Enos is described as a 5-foot-11, about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

