Monday, May 6, 2024

Cicada Watch 2024

For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.

Rachel White and Rachelle Frosch stand on ladders on each side of a crab apple tree and cover it with tulle.
By Mary Norkol
 
A cicada on a flower.
Columnists
How old are you in cicada years?
The appearance of the 17-year cicadas this year will mark the fourth emergence of the red-eyed, orange-veined creatures in my lifetime — thus, my fourth cicada birthday, Scott Fornek, an editor at the Sun-Times, writes.
By Scott Fornek
 
A cicada on a flower.
Cicada Watch 2024
Cicadas' mass arrival is just a few weeks away in northern Illinois, experts say
 
Michael Bowman, a Baltimore-based artist who traveled to Chicago to kick off the Cicada Parade-a project, unveils a plaster cicada from its mold.
Cicada Watch 2024
Avondale's Insect Asylum celebrates historic cicada season with public art project: 'For us, it's spiritual'
 
What to expect

Two types of periodical cicadas will come above ground at the same time in Illinois this summer. One brood, or breeding group, emerges every 13 years, and the other comes every 17 years.

na07cicadasp1.jpg
Cicada Watch 2024
In historic year for cicadas, Illinois is ‘the epicenter of everything great’
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. Here is everything you need to know about the natural phenomenon, along with a map.
By Mary Norkol
 
