Cicada Watch 2024
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. We have the latest buzz and updates.
Experts at the Morton Arboretum say it’s important to protect any trees planted in the past three years with fine mesh netting.
The appearance of the 17-year cicadas this year will mark the fourth emergence of the red-eyed, orange-veined creatures in my lifetime — thus, my fourth cicada birthday, Scott Fornek, an editor at the Sun-Times, writes.
What to expect
Two types of periodical cicadas will come above ground at the same time in Illinois this summer. One brood, or breeding group, emerges every 13 years, and the other comes every 17 years.
For the first time in more than 200 years, two different groups of periodic cicadas will emerge at the same time. Here is everything you need to know about the natural phenomenon, along with a map.
Latest Stories
