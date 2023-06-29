The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Visitation held for Naperville woman shoved into ravine in southern Germany

A memorial service for Eva Liu is planned for Saturday morning in Naperville. A suspect is in custody in Germany in her death, and charges are pending.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
merlin_114354502.jpg

Eva Y. Liu

Provided by the Liu Family

A visitation was held Thursday for Eva Liu, the 21-year-old Naperville woman who died after being shoved into a ravine in southern Germany earlier this month.

Dozens of her friends and family steadily streamed into Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington St., in Naperville to pay their respects. Her family asked for privacy as they grieve.

A memorial service for Liu is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Water Evangelical Church, 1256 Wehrli Road, Naperville. 

Two men who didn’t know the Liu family but have lived in Naperville for more than two decades attended the visitation. They said the community has been really affected by the tragedy. 

“We didn’t know her, but we felt like we did,” one of the men said. They asked not to be named.

Meanwhile, the American tourist suspected in Liu’s death is being held in Germany pending an indictment. 

Troy Bohling met Liu and Kelsey Chang of Bloomington, who both graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in May, while hiking near the Neuschwanstein Castle on June 14, police said. 

Bohling, 30, of Michigan, is suspected of luring the young women onto a trail leading to a viewpoint, according to police. At some point he allegedly attacked Liu. When Chang tried to help her, Bohling allegedly threw Chang off a cliff. She fell almost 165 feet.

The man then apparently tried to sexually assault Liu before throwing her off the cliff as well. Mountain rescue teams were able to reach the women, but Liu died in a hospital that night.

Bohling is suspected of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense, but prosecutors have said it may be three to four months before he’s indicted.

A Gofundme organized by the family raised over $140,000 in just over a week since Liu’s death. 

Last week, the Naperville City Council held a moment of silence in honor of Liu before their meeting. 

merlin_114352150.jpg
Harvard students Nahla Owens (L) and Kashish Bastola (R) become emotional about the Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action, outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill, June 29.
merlin_114353972.jpg
The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand on Thursday in Washington.&nbsp;
