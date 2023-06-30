Here’s every Chicago restaurant spotted during Sydney’s food tour in ‘The Bear’

FX’s hit Chicago-based show “The Bear” tells the story of a fictional Chicago restaurant and its scrappy, lovable crew of chefs — but Season 2, episode 3 of the series, titled “Sundae” features some very real Chicago spots.

In looking for inspiration for the restaurant’s new, more elevated, menu, Chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) goes on a foodie marathon. She hits some of the city’s up-and-coming spots, as well as Chicago classics.

Here’s a list of every restaurant we caught in the montage:

Kasama

A line of people wait outside of Kasama. (1001 N. Winchester Ave.) Friday, June 30. Katie Anthony/Sun-Times

Sydney’s first stop is Kasama (1001 N. Winchester Ave.), a Michelin-starred modern Filipino bakery and restaurant in Ukrainian Village. Chefs/owners Tim Flores and Genie Kwon recently took home the James Beard award for best chef Great Lakes region.

If fans want to get the full experience, show writers included Sydney’s breakfast order: A breakfast sandwich with longaniza, a hashbrown, mushroom adobo and a mango tart.

Avec

Avec restaurant in the West Loop. Brian Jackson/Sun-Times File

Sydney spends a good amount of time at Avec, 615 W. Randolph, a Michelin Guide Mediterranean spot in the West Loop.

While she’s there she talks with Donnie Madia, the real-life Chicago restaurateur of One Off Hospitality Group — which is responsible for Chicago spots including Avec and Publican Quality Meats (also featured in the episode).

“This show is a beautiful homage to all the great restaurants and this great city of Chicago,” Madia wrote in an Instagram post about the episode.

One of the dishes featured is a short rib hummus, currently on the restaurant’s menu.

Publican Quality Meats

Publican Quality Meats in Fulton Market Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Sydney gets a butchering lesson from actual Chef Rob Levitt at Publican Quality Meats (825 W. Fulton Market) in Fulton Market.

The spot doubles as a butcher shop and café, serving up soups, salads and sandwiches. Its full restaurant, The Publican, is across the street and features elevated American food, while Publican Quality Bread focuses on the baked goods.

Pizza Lobo

Pizza Lobo in Logan Square. Garrett Sweet/Pizza Lobo

What’s a Chicago food montage without pizza?

Sydney grabs a slice of pepperoni from Pizza Lobo (3000 W. Fullerton Ave.) in Logan Square.

“It was loads of fun just having them at the bar filming,” Michael Young, Pizza Lobo’s director of operations, told the Sun-Times. “Seeing it come full circle in the episode felt almost surreal. We’re feeling incredibly fortunate and grateful for the remarkable community support we’ve experienced since the episode dropped.”

Sydney opts for the restaurant’s to-go window, but the eatery also features a giant patio situated right on the corner of Fullerton Avenue and Sacramento Avenue.

And the cooks Sydney tries to poach in a back alley? That’s Pizza Lobo, too.

Giant

Giant in Logan Square. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Featured in a quick montage of delicious-looking food is another Logan Square spot, Giant (3209 W. Armitage Avenue.)

The New American restaurant describes its fare as “ simple, delicious (slightly cheffy) food.”

Lao Peng You

Lao Peng You in Ukrainian Village. Katie Anthony/Sun-Times

Also spotlighted in the montage is Lao Peng You (2020 W. Chicago Ave.) in Ukrainian Village. The no-reservations, small Chinese restaurant opened in 2019.

Sydney eats the shop’s signature noodles and dumplings while taking notes in the bright dining room.

Margie’s Candies

Margie’s Candies in Bucktown. Katie Anthony/Sun-Times

Sydney’s final stop — and presumably the inspiration behind the title of the episode — is Margie’s Candies (960 N. Western Ave.) in Bucktown, where she orders a sundae with all the fixings.

The over-100-year-old store serves classic sundaes, milkshakes and candy. The only unrealistic part of Sydney’s visit is that there doesn’t seem to be a line out the door to sit in one of the shop’s old-fashioned booths.