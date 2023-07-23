The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez insults Italian Americans. We need better from our leaders.

It’s another example of the divisive, unprofessional and total lack of quality representation that is eroding our political environment.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez insults Italian Americans. We need better from our leaders.
merlin_109450171.jpg

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) discusses the city’s 2023 budget during a Chicago City Council meeting Nov. 7, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

I am writing in response to 33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez’s insulting and offensive comments toward Italian Americans.

It was bad enough that she posted the Twitter poll asking her constituents, “What’s the best way to honor Italian heritage?” Her choices included “Italian ice monument,” “Bialetti monument” and “Columbus statue.”

One person responding to her poll was praised by Rodriguez Sanchez for suggesting a cannoli statue. When asked about her comments, the alderperson responded she didn’t have anything to apologize for. Really? That she believes she has nothing to apologize for is just as offensive as her poll.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Rodriguez Sanchez’s indifference toward insulting an entire ethnic community is another example of the divisive, unprofessional and total lack of quality representation that is eroding our political environment. As someone who is the son of an Italian immigrant who came to the U.S. and contributed in every positive way to her new country, Rodriguez Sanchez’s ignorance is alarming. This is not leadership. If she said this about any other ethnic group, it would be just as disgusting.

Where are the comments from our city leaders? Has our political environment been so poisoned by amateurs masquerading as statesmen that we begrudgingly accept their behavior as the way it is? Rodriguez Sanchez’s comments should be met with public repudiation from our mayor for insulting one of Chicago’s ethnic groups. It should also be followed by her being censured in the City Council.

We are better than this. Chicago is a great city, comprised of communities consisting of numerous ethnic groups that have continually contributed to our success. As a proud Armenian Italian who loves my city, I hope we can expect better from our leaders than the example provided by Rodriguez Sanchez.

Charles J. Hagopian Jr., Norwood Park

An escape with Chicago’s literary greats

Chicagoans are seemingly forced daily to confront the gloom of life in the nation’s third-largest city, but they would do well to ignore the misery.

In mid-July, I attended the induction ceremony of the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame at the Chopin Theatre on the Northwest Side. That evening, the world of gun violence, pension crises and economic devastation evaporated.

I was transfixed to learn about the lives and works of Chicago writers Finley Peter Dunne, Bette Howland and Nella Larsen, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Though I had heard of Dunne, I had never read his work. And I had never heard of or read Howland and Larsen.

I have picked up Howland’s book “W-3,” a memoir about her stay in the psychiatric wing of a hospital during a difficult time in her life. The book would prove to be Howland’s salvation, and she would go on to write two others and win a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship in 1984. Her sons Frank and Jacob attended the event.

Dig into Chicago and discover the riches of your city. The despair will go away.

Craig Barner, Lincoln Square

Next Up In Commentary
Don’t let the doors close on that small arts group in your Chicago neighborhood
I’m an Asian American student, and I’ve changed my mind about affirmative action
For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage
To reduce flooding, we must go green everywhere we can
Amtrak improvements stay on track after Senate steps in to save funding
Of course race is a factor in lawsuits against Northwestern
The Latest
PORTENTRY_060723_14.jpg
Other Views
Don’t let the doors close on that small arts group in your Chicago neighborhood
When we lose small arts and culture organizations, theaters and music venues, we lose community assets. We lose platforms for local voices.
By Ellen Placey Wadey
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We can’t afford our share of big baby shower that son-in-law’s parents want
The pregnant woman’s family, used to simpler affairs at home, is asked to contribute half the cost of a grand affair
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, July 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Eloy Jimenez of the White Sox warms up before a game against the Twins at Target Field on July 21, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol choosing Eloy Jimenez “bats over his legs”
Eloy Jimenez will play in series finale Sunday against Twins, Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky announce two additions to coaching staff, including Proviso West alum Awvee Storey
Former Sky assistant Awvee Storey rejoined the team as director of basketball, strategy and personnel after four seasons on former Sun coach Curt Miller’s staff in Connecticut beginning in 2019.
By Annie Costabile
 