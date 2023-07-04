The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David Sunday evening when the Secret Service on routine patrol found a substance in a common area of the West Wing.

By  Colleen Long | Associated Press and Michael Balsamo | Associated Press
   
WASHINGTON — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

The Latest
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Brandon Johnson walk in the 4th on 53rd Parade in Chicago on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
City Hall
‘Hyde Park is back’ at annual ‘4th on 53rd Parade’ on South Side, Brandon Johnson’s first as mayor
An estimated 5,000 people attended the Hyde Park tradition that dates back to 1992. The festivities included a battle of the bands between two rival high schools.
By Michael Loria
 
Family members of Nicolas Toledo join thousands to participate in a community walk through downtown Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park mass shooting. Toledo, 78, was one of seven people killed in a mass shooting that left more than three dozen others injured during Highland Park’s 2022 Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park comes together one year after parade tragedy
Memorial ceremony and community walk show suburb is ‘Highland Park Strong’ following last year’s July 4 mass shooting.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The Cubs optioned Hayden Wesneski to Triple-A on Tuesday to get stretched out as a starter. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs call up hard-throwing Daniel Palencia, option Hayden Wesneski
The club also put Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL and activated Patrick Wisdom.
By Maddie Lee
 
Connor Bedard apparel on display at the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is a ‘pretty normal guy,’ but not to Blackhawks fans rushing to buy his jersey
Bedard jerseys are quickly replacing Kane and Toews jerseys as the standard uniform of any Hawks fan — in Chicago and around the world. But behind that jersey is a down-to-earth 17-year-old kid who just happens to excel at hockey.
By Ben Pope
 
1472861750.jpg
White Sox
White Sox recall Oscar Colas from Charlotte
Colas batted .293/.358/.508 with nine homers, 14 doubles and 29 RBI for the Knights. Clint Frazier was optioned to Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 