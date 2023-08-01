Gabriel Slonina taking notes on Chelsea teammates’ preparation

Former Fire goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina is still in the learning stage of his European career. And that means more than just finding ways to sharpen his game.

On tour with Chelsea as they prepare for the upcoming season, Slonina, 19, is watching as veteran teammates get themselves ready for the grind of a Premier League schedule.

“I’ve picked up a lot about how they’re able to mentally disengage from [soccer],” Slonina told the Sun-Times. “They do really well to make sure that when they’re off the field they just relax, spend time with each other. That’s very important for me to see, because previously it was just about being focused on [soccer], but now I think it’s very important to have that group of people you’re able to disengage with and get your mind off things so you’re fresh when you get back on the pitch.”

Slonina and Chelsea are scheduled to face Germany’s Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night at Soldier Field. Two years removed from a European championship, Chelsea is in a transitional state, as the club is still adjusting to the ownership of American Todd Boehly after Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was forced out last year.

The team is also working under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, a figure already well-known in England due to his success with Southampton and then Tottenham. That situation could also bring anxiety, but Slonina is noticing how his colleagues are coping with that and other pressure points.

“With a new manager you’re obviously wanting to come in and perform and show that you can be in the starting 11 on the team,” Slonina said. “I think that being able to stay calm in a situation like that is very crucial to being a top player.”

How much Slonina will work this season with Pochettino and the Chelsea first team remains to be seen.

Per reports, Slonina is expected to go on loan to Belgian side K.A.S. Eupen. If the move happens, Slonina would gain valuable experience playing in a European league, building off his time with Chelsea’s Under-21 team last season and his senior-team debut during a friendly Sunday in Landover, Md., against side Fulham.

Slonina was coy about the potential loan, and Pochettino wants to see more to properly evaluate the young goalie.

“[We must] decide the best way for him to grow and [become] one of the greatest ‘keepers in the world,” Pochettino said.

