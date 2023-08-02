Trump’s latest indictment is no sign to rest easy, when his enablers are on the loose

Donald Trump has finally been indicted for his horrific attempt to destabilize our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s an important step towards accountability and I’m thankful that our legal system is working as intended, but it’s hard to feel any relief when Republicans in Congress are even now actively trying to enshrine Trump’s crimes into law.

The American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act should be called the Big Lie Act, since it would finish what Trump started: it would make it easier for dishonest politicians to challenge election results, increase the corporate and dark money influence in our elections, disenfranchise millions of voters and block states from running voter registration programs and empower the spread of disinformation. It is custom-designed to help Trump regain power, despite his indictment.

The fact that Trump has been charged with a whole list of new, serious crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States (along with all his *other* indictments and convictions) shows us once again that Trump and his MAGA enablers in the House are a grave threat to our democracy and our country. We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless Republican corruption.

Will Wilson, Uptown

Gun crimes are more than a ‘slap on the wrist’ violation

In a recent Sun-Times article on rap star G Herbo’s guilty plea for using stolen credit cards for luxury items, it stated that “Cook County court records show he has been charged in a series of criminal cases since 2014” involving “drug and gun charges” most of which were dropped. Most recently G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was sentenced to probation for a misdemeanor gun charge.

How many times is the states’ attorney going to allow this guy to skate by on gun charges? Maybe this is why Chicago has seen so many murders committed with guns. One has to wonder if these killers also had gun charges dropped.

Art Kazar, Forest Park

Washington needs to get its act together on immigration

As long as Republicans gain politically from disparaging the Biden administration’s efforts to manage the migrant influx, including many who are legally seeking asylum, they have no incentive to work in a bipartisan way on comprehensive immigration reform. As a result, Chicago is forced to deal with thousands of immigrants shipped here arbitrarily. Efforts to help resettle them are hindered, if not blocked, by a lack of affordable housing in the area. Nonprofits and individual volunteers are doing an amazing job, but it’s no substitute for coordinated and compassionate governmental action.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

‘They’ll be coming for you’ scare tactics are getting old

I’m amused the way Donald Trump and his lawyers keep trying to scare us ordinary people into thinking the FBI is coming after us because they came after him. He’s a criminal on more than one count so of course they’re going after him but as for me, I’m not afraid at all. I haven’t broken multiple laws.

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank