The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Trump’s latest indictment is no sign to rest easy, when his enablers are on the loose

We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless corruption.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Trump’s latest indictment is no sign to rest easy, when his enablers are on the loose
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ORG XMIT: WX221

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023.

AP

Donald Trump has finally been indicted for his horrific attempt to destabilize our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s an important step towards accountability and I’m thankful that our legal system is working as intended, but it’s hard to feel any relief when Republicans in Congress are even now actively trying to enshrine Trump’s crimes into law.

The American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act should be called the Big Lie Act, since it would finish what Trump started: it would make it easier for dishonest politicians to challenge election results, increase the corporate and dark money influence in our elections, disenfranchise millions of voters and block states from running voter registration programs and empower the spread of disinformation. It is custom-designed to help Trump regain power, despite his indictment.

The fact that Trump has been charged with a whole list of new, serious crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States (along with all his *other* indictments and convictions) shows us once again that Trump and his MAGA enablers in the House are a grave threat to our democracy and our country. We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless Republican corruption.

Will Wilson, Uptown

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Gun crimes are more than a ‘slap on the wrist’ violation

In a recent Sun-Times article on rap star G Herbo’s guilty plea for using stolen credit cards for luxury items, it stated that “Cook County court records show he has been charged in a series of criminal cases since 2014” involving “drug and gun charges” most of which were dropped. Most recently G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was sentenced to probation for a misdemeanor gun charge.

How many times is the states’ attorney going to allow this guy to skate by on gun charges? Maybe this is why Chicago has seen so many murders committed with guns. One has to wonder if these killers also had gun charges dropped.

 Art Kazar, Forest Park

Washington needs to get its act together on immigration

As long as Republicans gain politically from disparaging the Biden administration’s efforts to manage the migrant influx, including many who are legally seeking asylum, they have no incentive to work in a bipartisan way on comprehensive immigration reform. As a result, Chicago is forced to deal with thousands of immigrants shipped here arbitrarily. Efforts to help resettle them are hindered, if not blocked, by a lack of affordable housing in the area. Nonprofits and individual volunteers are doing an amazing job, but it’s no substitute for coordinated and compassionate governmental action.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

‘They’ll be coming for you’ scare tactics are getting old

I’m amused the way Donald Trump and his lawyers keep trying to scare us ordinary people into thinking the FBI is coming after us because they came after him. He’s a criminal on more than one count so of course they’re going after him but as for me, I’m not afraid at all. I haven’t broken multiple laws.

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank 

Next Up In Commentary
Affordable housing should be in all Chicago neighborhoods
DeSantis is a dud of a candidate
Takeaways: Inside the indictment on Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election
Road leading to Chicago’s 2024 Democratic Convention looks a bit like 1968
Another word for obsessed? How about ‘fixated’ on word puzzles?
When it comes to religious oppression, where does it end?
The Latest
An affordable housing development at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park.
Other Views
Affordable housing should be in all Chicago neighborhoods
Someone who needs a subsidy to live affordably should have just as many options of where to live as someone who does not. You cannot build affordable housing only where it’s cheapest, or where people will protest the least.
By Marisa Novara
 
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023.
Columnists
DeSantis is a dud of a candidate
Donors hoped Ron DeSantis would run as “Trump but smarter.” But if it’s possible, he’s running as Trump but dumber, at least politically.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Sam Sanchez sits with his daughters Korina (center) and Samantha Sanchez at a table inside Moe’s Cantina in River North.
La Voz Chicago
Hermanas amplían el grupo de restaurantes mexicanos de su familia con nuevos conceptos
Korina Sánchez y Samantha Sánchez han tomado las riendas del Third Coast Hospitality Group de su padre, usando toda la experiencia que adquirieron mientras se criaban en sus restaurantes.
By Ambar Colón
 
migrants Broadway Armory Park Field House shelter
La Voz Chicago
Cientos de migrantes son traslados fuera de los City Colleges antes del comienzo de clases
Un portavoz del alcalde Brandon Johnson dijo que la mudanza de los migrantes se planeó con anticipación y no estaba relacionada con las multitudes de personas que se esperaban en Grant Park para Lollapalooza.
By Michael Loria and Mary Norkol
 
Janice Weston walking in to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her guilty plea and sentencing Wednesday. Weston was vice president of the board of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport and the sister of John Gembara, who was the bank’s chief executive officer.
The Watchdogs
Bridgeport bank failure fallout: Dead CEO’s sister pleads guilty in collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings
Over seven years, Janice Weston, vice president of the board of the clout-heavy bank, ordered bank employees to fool federal regulators by backdating loan documents.
By Tim Novak
 