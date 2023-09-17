The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
CSO labor deal keeps musicians on the job for three years

Contract must be approved by orchestra’s board and members, who struck in 2019.

By  Associated Press
   
Chicago Symphony Orchestra cellists perform during a February concert at Symphony Center.

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra says it agreed Sunday to a three-year contract with its musicians union on a deal to replace the agreement that expires Sunday.

The deal must be ratified by the CSO board of trustees and the orchestra members in the Chicago Federation of Musicians.

CSO musicians struck for two days in September 2012 and for seven weeks March and April of 2019 before agreeing to a contract calling for a 13.25% wage increase over five years.

The CSO said details of the new deal will be released after ratification.

Music director emeritus for life Riccardo Muti leads the CSO season-opening concert on Sept. 21 at Orchestra Hall and will take the orchestra to New York to open Carnegie Hall’s season on Oct.

