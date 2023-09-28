The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Cop killer doesn’t deserve resentencing

Ronnie Carrasquillo should not get the opportunity to experience freedom and to pursue a full and happy life, things he stole from Chicago Police Officer Terrence Loftus.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Cop killer doesn’t deserve resentencing
Ronnie Carrasquillo, who was a gang member in 1976 when he shot Officer Terrence Loftus in the head at Fullerton Avenue and Central Park Avenue on the Northwest Side.

Ronnie Carrasquillo was a gang member in 1976 when he shot Chicago Police Officer Terrence Loftus in his head. He was sentenced to 200 years in prison.

Illinois Department of Corrections

The law enforcement community, especially Chicago police officers, are deeply troubled with the Illinois Appellate Court’s decision to set aside the sentence of the convicted killer of Chicago Police Officer Terrence Loftus.

When a jury convicted Ronnie “Mad Dog” Carrasquillo, a ranking member of the Imperial Spanish Gangster street gang, of Terry’s murder, he forfeited his right to freedom. When a judge imposed a lengthy sentence on a convicted killer who stole the life of a Chicago police officer, it gave some measure of justice, comfort and peace of mind to Terry’s family, friends and loved ones.

I respectfully disagree with the appellate court’s view that keeping a convicted cop killer behind bars for an “excessive” period threatens the integrity of the parole system in Illinois. Carrasquillo has participated in more than 30 parole hearings. In every case, board members weighed both arguments from Carrasquillo’s attorneys and Terry’s family and friends. In every case, the parole board has made the right and fair decision.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

To resentence and potentially release Carrasquillo gives him an opportunity to experience freedom and to pursue a full and happy life. He stole these things from Terry the moment he fired that fatal gunshot. Terry was denied the opportunity to have a family, to raise children and to experience all the joy that comes with a life well-earned. This doesn’t feel just or fair in any way.

I am certain that tens of thousands of active and retired Chicago police officers would agree that to resentence or give Carrasquillo a taste of freedom in the name of justice is, ultimately, unjust.

This decision also sends a terrible message to police officers and their families. The court is telling the families that the sacrifice they have endured over a lifetime means little. The Loftus family has not forgotten, nor have the men and women of the Chicago Police Department.

Philip J. Cline, executive director, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

What has America come to?

In the past few days, a 77-year-old man has been declared a fraudster on a massive scale, having previously been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault. That man, who is facing over 90 indictments at the federal and state level for various criminal acts, recently suggested that a respected senior military officer deserved to be executed and has made the ludicrous claim that whales are being driven insane by wind farms. He is the leading contender for the presidential nomination by one of America’s two major political parties. What, in the name of God, has this country come to?

Michael Gorman, River North

Not a word on renewable energy

Last night’s second Republican debate showed how much the candidates are all in on energy dominance, but only based on the exploitation of carbon-based resources that exacerbate our climate crisis. This is short-sighted, even stupid. Not a word was spoken about developing renewable energy, except to try to scare the country away from electric cars.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Next Up In Commentary
We need more action to get the lead out of Little Village drinking water
As politics degrade, language does too
Ald. Beale takes a page from Texas Gov. Abbott’s playbook on migrant emergency
Teach the real legacy of Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers to inspire our youth
Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud
Why Oregon is wrong to consider repeal of drug law reform
The Latest
El Superintendente de la Policía de Chicago, Larry Snelling, presta juramento el miércoles tras ser confirmado unánimemente por el Concejo Municipal.
La Voz Chicago
Concejales confirman a nuevo superintendente de la Policía de Chicago, Larry Snelling
El “compromiso de Snelling con el apoyo a la salud mental de los oficiales”, así como de la comunidad en general, fueron elogiados por el alcalde.
By Fran Spielman
 
Alexander García “El Fantasma” mira hacia el Lago Michigan durante una entrevista sobre su gira “La séptima vuelta”, portando una chamarra y gorra de Los Bulls.
La Voz Chicago
El Fantasma regresa a Chicago en gira con ‘una buena fiesta’
Celebrando siete años de carrera con su gira más extensa, el intérprete se presenta este 30 de septiembre en el Allstate Arena.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
El cierre de Logan Boulevard se ha ampliado para dar cabida a 45 vendedores ambulantes al este del Logan Square Farmers Market.
La Voz Chicago
Mercado de Logan Square amplía el cierre de la calle para incluir a los vendedores ambulantes
El cierre de Logan Boulevard, que empezó el domingo, se ha ampliado desde Sacramento Avenue hasta Richmond Street para darle espacio a 45 vendedores ambulantes.
By David Struett
 
Two off-duty Chicago police officers were among four men robbed early Sunday in Pilsen.
Crime
Off-duty Chicago cops robbed at gunpoint after leaving Pilsen bar
The stickup happened amid a surge in robberies across the city that new Police Supt. Larry Snelling has vowed to aggressively tackle.
By Tom Schuba
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretching at practice.
Bears
Bears brace to go without CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson vs. Broncos
Both players missed practice with injuries again Thursday.
By Jason Lieser
 