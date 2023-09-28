Cop killer doesn’t deserve resentencing

The law enforcement community, especially Chicago police officers, are deeply troubled with the Illinois Appellate Court’s decision to set aside the sentence of the convicted killer of Chicago Police Officer Terrence Loftus.

When a jury convicted Ronnie “Mad Dog” Carrasquillo, a ranking member of the Imperial Spanish Gangster street gang, of Terry’s murder, he forfeited his right to freedom. When a judge imposed a lengthy sentence on a convicted killer who stole the life of a Chicago police officer, it gave some measure of justice, comfort and peace of mind to Terry’s family, friends and loved ones.

I respectfully disagree with the appellate court’s view that keeping a convicted cop killer behind bars for an “excessive” period threatens the integrity of the parole system in Illinois. Carrasquillo has participated in more than 30 parole hearings. In every case, board members weighed both arguments from Carrasquillo’s attorneys and Terry’s family and friends. In every case, the parole board has made the right and fair decision.

To resentence and potentially release Carrasquillo gives him an opportunity to experience freedom and to pursue a full and happy life. He stole these things from Terry the moment he fired that fatal gunshot. Terry was denied the opportunity to have a family, to raise children and to experience all the joy that comes with a life well-earned. This doesn’t feel just or fair in any way.

I am certain that tens of thousands of active and retired Chicago police officers would agree that to resentence or give Carrasquillo a taste of freedom in the name of justice is, ultimately, unjust.

This decision also sends a terrible message to police officers and their families. The court is telling the families that the sacrifice they have endured over a lifetime means little. The Loftus family has not forgotten, nor have the men and women of the Chicago Police Department.

Philip J. Cline, executive director, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

What has America come to?

In the past few days, a 77-year-old man has been declared a fraudster on a massive scale, having previously been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault. That man, who is facing over 90 indictments at the federal and state level for various criminal acts, recently suggested that a respected senior military officer deserved to be executed and has made the ludicrous claim that whales are being driven insane by wind farms. He is the leading contender for the presidential nomination by one of America’s two major political parties. What, in the name of God, has this country come to?

Michael Gorman, River North

Not a word on renewable energy

Last night’s second Republican debate showed how much the candidates are all in on energy dominance, but only based on the exploitation of carbon-based resources that exacerbate our climate crisis. This is short-sighted, even stupid. Not a word was spoken about developing renewable energy, except to try to scare the country away from electric cars.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton