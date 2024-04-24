The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Aamer Madhani | AP

Aamer Madhani is a White House reporter for the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a $95 billion Ukraine aid package that also includes support for Israel, Taiwan, and other allies, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Washington.
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure that forces TikTok to be sold or banned in the U.S.
The Democratic president Wednesday reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine.
By Aamer Madhani | AP and Seung Min Kim | AP
 