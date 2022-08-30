The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Andy Boyle

Director of Product Engineering

Andy Boyle is the former Director of Product Engineering, and led editorial software development, digital graphics and data-oriented storytelling.

Chicago police have made arrests in fewer and fewer crimes in recent years.
The Watchdogs
As violent crime in Chicago soared, arrests fell to historic lows
Chicago police have made arrests in fewer and fewer crimes in recent years. The decline mirrors a drop in nearly every category of officers’ activity tracked by the Chicago Police Department.
By Tom SchubaAndy Grimm, and 2 more
 
Elections
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
See live updating results for the 2022 Illinois primary elections once the polls close at 7 p.m.
By Jesse Howe and Andy Boyle
 
Crime
Lightfoot, top cop praise police efforts after most violent Memorial Day in 5 years
Two years after Mayor Lightfoot slammed Supt. David Brown for a Memorial Day weekend “bloodbath,” her office struck a different tone — even though more people were shot this year.
By Katie AnthonyTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Crime
Girl, 16, among 5 seriously wounded in Lawndale shootout after crowd gathered to mark anniversary of another teen’s killing
Shell casings and at least 97 evidence markers could be seen scattered in the street and around the corner outside Daniel Webster Elementary School. A police source said three different types of bullets were used in the firefight, including a caliber used in AK-47s and other rifles.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Crime
‘A gun-crime crisis’ — Chicago’s top cop on defensive again after mass shooting at Near North Side trouble spot
Shootings have been rising downtown for much of the year. The 18th police district, where the shooting occurred, has logged the most homicides in 17 years and the most shootings since at least 2010.
By Mohammad SamraMitch Dudek, and 2 more
 
Crime
Fewer people shot, killed in city this year — but summer looms
The mayor and other city officials have attributed this year’s downtick in violence to an initiative that has flooded 15 communities with new resources. Crime experts say that’s premature.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
La Voz Chicago
Superintendente Brown anuncia enfoque en las 55 zonas policiales más violentas este verano
Una portavoz de la policía no proporcionó de inmediato una lista de las 55 zonas que están siendo vigiladas.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
Crime
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as summer approaches
With shootings and homicides both down after a historically violent 2021, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the department is now prioritizing 55 police beats that account for half the violence in the city.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
Police Reform
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown set a goal of 1.5 million such interactions this year. The Illinois attorney general’s office already likened the initiative to a “quota system” that’s “rife with significant downsides.”
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 