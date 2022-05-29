The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Girl, 16, among 5 shot and seriously wounded after fight in Lawndale

Sun-Times Wire
   
Five people were wounded in a shooting May 29, 2022 on the West Side.

A 16-year-old girl was among five people seriously wounded in a shooting after a fight broke out Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when a fight broke out and shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the back, a man and woman, both 21, were shot in the left arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, officials said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A second 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition.

No one was in custody.

