Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ

Courtney Kueppers is a digital producer/reporter at WBEZ. Prior to joining WBEZ full time, she worked part-time on the digital desk throughout grad school. In addition to WBEZ, her reporting in Chicago has been published by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Reader and South Side Weekly. She previously lived in Atlanta, where she worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate. She originally hails from Minnesota and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Northwestern University.