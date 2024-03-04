The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Chicago

DCASE leadership still in flux as city braces for start of festival season

First deputy commissioner Jennifer Johnson Washington temporarily will fill role of departing commissioner Erin Harkey at Chicago’s Cultural Affairs Department.

By  Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ and Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE DCASE leadership still in flux as city braces for start of festival season
TERMINAL5-020123-11.JPG Erin Harkey, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events,

Erin Harkey, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, speaks during the grand opening celebration for the Terminal 5 extension at O’Hare International Airport in January. Harvey was terminated by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in mid-February but remains on the job.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The city’s top cultural chief, Erin Harkey, is still on the job more than two weeks after she was terminated by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a mayoral spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The spokesperson, Ronnie Reese, said that the first deputy commissioner, Jennifer Johnson Washington, would temporarily fill the role once Harkey departs.

Johnson, who has been slow to embed his own leadership team at City Hall, terminated Harkey and the city’s buildings commissioner in mid-February.

News of Harkey’s termination came just weeks before the city’s festival season begins and was a surprise to some in the arts community. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is in charge of events like The Taste of Chicago and Blues Fest. It also funds a number of arts organizations and individual artists, an effort that Harkey, who was appointed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, expanded.

Esther Grisham Grimm, executive director of the nonprofit arts organization 3Arts, said it “feels like the rug got pulled out from under us, just as we were gaining momentum.”

“I’m really in the dark, I don’t know what’s coming next and if this signals any bigger changes,” said Grimm, who serves on the city’s cultural advisory council. “In the end, I felt the commissioner and her whole team were doing an excellent job, so I’m just a little confused about why the change and what’s coming next.”

Harkey was hired at DCASE in 2016 as the deputy commissioner of programming. After serving as the first deputy commissioner, Harkey became the acting DCASE commissioner following Mark Kelly’s retirement from the post in 2021. She was confirmed as commissioner later that year.

Related

Harkey headed the department during a trying time for the arts, as the community tried to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a toll on audiences and funding. In an attempt to lead that recovery effort, Harkey focused her tenure on expanding grantmaking to individual artists and organizations in Chicago — a shift for a department that, since merging with the special events office during the Richard M. Daley administration, had been more defined by big productions.

In 2023, the department committed nearly $24 million in grants through annual and recovery programs, which was a 25% increase from the year before, according to DCASE. Those efforts were thanks, in part, to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The department also touted an increased focus on equity, noting 60% of the Individual Artists Program grantees in 2023 were people of color, as compared to 38% in 2016.

“We’re one of a few governmental agencies that provide direct grants to artists,” Harkey said in a 2022 presentation at the Ideas We Should Steal Festival in Philadelphia. “It’s incredibly important that we get those funds directly in the hands of artists, we don’t need them to give them to organizations to have them trickle down.”

The focus on individual grantmaking made Harkey a popular commissioner among both artists and arts advocates.

“Under Erin there’s been a shift for DCASE to be more engaged at a deeply personal level outside of art downtown and producing events, but investing in community arts organizations that help fund artists and by providing grants to individual artists,” said Charlique Rolle, head of the Black Arts and Cultural Alliance of Chicago. “These smaller things build a cultural landscape, and they build understanding of the power of the arts as a community development tool and economic driver for the city.”

Rolle noted that Harkey had especially been an anchor of support for artists of color. Harkey’s focus on investing in art and artists during the pandemic was a lifeline, she added.

“So this is broader than just Erin, it’s about the agency under a new administration and how can we make sure DCASE remains stable and is able to support us and be effective and continue to celebrate the work that Erin’s done through all of this.”

Claire Rice, the executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois, said Harkey’s strength as commissioner was in her ability to listen directly to the arts community and respond to their needs.

“People have been very supportive of the current direction of the agency and want to see that continue, regardless of whomever might occupy the leadership seat of the department,” said Rice.

The leadership shuffle comes just as the city enters its busy event season, but some fest organizers expected little to change. Barbara Guttmann, who, as director of operations for the Old Town Triangle Association, is in charge of organizing the Old Town Art Fair, said that DCASE staffers who’ve shepherd various groups through the festival permitting process have been reliable through the tenures of multiple commissioners, and she expects that consistency to continue.

“They’re just pros,” Guttmann said, noting the assistance she receives on securing permits from about a dozen city agencies.

On the campaign trail, Johnson pledged to provide additional funding to DCASE, particularly to the Individual Artists Program, saying “art and culture is an essential service worthy of the city’s core funds.”

While it’s routine for mayors to replace major department heads, Kelly, who was Harkey’s predecessor and appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, kept his job under Lightfoot until he announced his retirement.

Next Up In Entertainment
$56K for a wedding? It’s the average cost in Chicago but not for these creative couples
Parachute restaurant going on ‘hiatus’ after 10 years
Dear Abby: A stranger short on cash expected me to cover bill
‘Atonement,’ ‘Alice in Wonderland’ among the Joffrey Ballet’s upcoming season
5 Chicago area concerts to see in March, from an experimental rapper to an indie pop reunion
Horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024
The Latest
Marcus Thames.
White Sox
White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames keeps it simple in spring: ‘Swing at good pitches’
Third hitting coach in three years has big task of trying to improve one of baseball’s worst offenses
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screenshot 2024-03-04 161523.png
Sports Media
CW26 will simulcast Marquee’s broadcast of Cubs game March 12
Marquee will use the game as a promotional tool, and Weigel will make it known that it’s available to air local teams’ games.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Cody Bellinger sits on the back of the golf cart headed to the stadium for batting practice at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. 02-28-2024.
Cubs
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger to make Cactus League debut as DH Wednesday
Bellinger played in a simulated game Monday, facing right-hander Jameson Taillon and lefty Thomas Pannone to prepare for his first spring game.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bolingbrook’s DJ Strong (2) tries to keep the ball in play against Waubonsie Valley.
High School Basketball
Monday’s IHSA supersectional high school basketball scores
All the results from the supersectionals around the state.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This rendering, provided by Related Midwest, show's a St. Patrick's Day themed event at the proposed new White Sox stadium along the Chicago River in the South Loop.
White Sox
White Sox, Bears discussing ‘financing partnership,’ for two stadiums, developer says
“Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, which oversees the vacant 62-acre site where the White Sox hope to build.
By Fran Spielman
 