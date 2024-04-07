How to see the art, buy the artwork and hear from the artists at this week’s Expo Chicago

Art from around the globe, along with the who’s who of the art world, is descending on Chicago this week in the first Expo Chicago since the prominent Midwest art fair was purchased by the mega-global brand Frieze.

The event this weekend at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall will bring to town nearly 200 galleries, thousands of artists and seemingly infinite opportunities to see art.

While attendees are unlikely to see obvious signs of the new ownership this year, there are some subtle influences afoot, like a slightly tweaked floor layout that moves up-and-coming artists more firmly into the center of the fair. Some notable blue-chip galleries will make their first Expo appearance since the pandemic — a possible sign of what a Frieze backing means to dealers globally.

"Of course, we’re used to having an international perspective and inviting galleries from across the world, but we’ve also been very focused on the Midwest, so having this very international company supporting us now feels like we just have a wider range,” Expo’s Artistic Director Kate Sierzputowski said.

Patrons check out the hallways of galleries at Expo Chicago 2023. Justin Barbin

Throughout Expo Art Week, there are exhibitions everywhere from galleries to museums, art talks across the city and new installations in public spaces. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a total art newbie wading into your first EXPO, here is our guide to what you need to know.

Making a plan before the fair

When is this all happening?

Programming is happening around town throughout the week. The first chance for the public to take a look inside Festival Hall is 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, but that requires a special ticket. Then, the fair opens for general admission ticket holders at 11 a.m. Friday. The fair will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

What does it cost to gape at the art?

Opening night tickets for Thursday cost $175 per person, and supply is going quick. A single-day ticket to the fair costs $40 and a weekend pass for three-day admission is $70.

How do I get to Expo Chicago?

If you plan to drive, know that there's a limited number of parking spots in Navy Pier’s East and West garages, which are first-come, first-served. Prices start at $18 for less than half an hour. If you opt instead to grab an Uber or Lyft to Expo, tell your driver you’re looking for “entrance 2.”

There are also five CTA bus routes that will bring you to Navy Pier: The 29, 65, 66, 124 and 2. (Note that the No. 2 bus is only available during weekday mornings and evenings.)

Navigating the fair and buying smart

How to navigate the fair:

This year’s Expo includes 170 galleries. Simply put: “You’re not going to make it through every single booth,” as gallery owner and Expo veteran Monique Meloche put it. Instead of trying to see it all, Meloche recommends a hybrid approach of preparedness and whimsy: Check out the website ahead of time so you know what to expect, but then, “let your eyes roam.”

“If something catches your eye, wander in that direction. Don’t be so strict about it,” Meloche said.

Chicago gallery owner Monique Meloche advises Expo Chicago visitors to “let your eyes roam.” Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ProjectArt

The show is organized in multiple sections with international galleries anchoring the layout. Additional programming includes /Dialogues , a series of panels and talks on contemporary art issues; a curated group of large-scale works called IN/SITU, and the EXPOSURE section featuring galleries younger than 10 years old. Sierzputowski said EXPOSURE is a manageable place to begin since the booths there display the work of just one or two artists. Elsewhere on the floor, some booths can have work from as many as 15 artists on view, which may feel intimidating at first.

Both Meloche and Sierzputowski also recommend checking out programming on the talk stage for a chance to hear directly from an artist before seeing their work.

Advice for buying:

The fair is transactional — gallerists are there to sell work. Meloche says you should not be afraid to ask about prices. “No one has their prices out on the walls, but everybody is there to sell art,” she said.

Though prices aren’t visible, the art at Expo Chicago all is for sale. Kevin Serna

In general, if you see a piece you like and are interested in, the best approach is to strike up a conversation with the dealers. Ask to hear a little more about the artist or about the materials used in the work. “Everybody’s willing to have that conversation with you,” Meloche said.

Plus, opening a dialogue may lead to seeing something that’s not even on the floor.

“That’s what the dealers in the galleries are there for. They’re there to help you through the buying process, not inhibit it,” Sierzputowski said.

What not to miss

International galleries

The Frieze acquisition has meant a boost in the lineup of international galleries. For example, Sierzputowski said there are more South Korean galleries ( Hakgojae Gallery and Gana Art ) showing this year than in the past several years — a result of Frieze’s relationships in that part of the world. Frieze also owns a fair in Seoul.

At the Paris+ par Art Basel show in Paris last October, a piece by Takashi Murakami is exhibited by the Perrotin gallery, which returns to Expo Chicago this year. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The international shine of Frieze may also attract large, blue-chip galleries who otherwise had not returned post-pandemic. One example of that is Perrotin , a gallery with a global footprint, which is back on the lineup for this year.

Other standouts: Several Paris galleries, including Galerie Poggi, will be at this year’s fair. Labor , a Mexico City gallery, is participating in the fair for the first time. For African galleries, Sierzputowski says she’s excited about Southern Guild , a Cape Town gallery that recently expanded to Los Angeles.

Chicago galleries

Of course, Chicago’s galleries will be well-repped at the fair. Corbett vs. Dempsey , dubbed a “Chicago staple” by Sierzputowski, will have a display of works by historic Chicago artists. “I think it’d be a really good space to maybe get some history on artists that have been making work in Chicago in the past,” Sierzputowski said.

Sierzputowski also singled out Mariane Ibrahim Gallery , which will have work from artist Lorraine O’Grady in its West Town gallery during the fair. And Sierzputowski said longtime Chicago gallerist Rhona Hoffman ’s booth should not be missed. And Expo is a rare chance to see a group presentation from Meloche’s gallery. On her home turf, the Chicago gallerist — a champion of up-and-coming local talent — plans to go all out, she said.

Other highlights:

