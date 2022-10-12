The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Dan_Evon.0.jpg

Dan Evon

Fact-checking just requires a little patience, some critical thinking and a few basic skills.&nbsp;
Other Views
Fact-checking isn’t enough. We need people to stand up for the truth.
Though today’s information landscape can make it seem like everything is up for debate, there are simple ways to figure out what is credible and what is total fiction.
