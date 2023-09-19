The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Destiny Fox

Restaurants in Chicago will have five years to phase in a higher base pay for tipped workers.
I’m a tipped server; Mayor Johnson’s restaurant minimum wage plan could ruin my livelihood
Consider what happened when Washington, D.C., enacted a similar plan.
By Destiny Fox
 