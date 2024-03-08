The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Molly Flanagan Headshot

Molly Flanagan

asian_carp_great_lakes_69651169.jpg
Other Views
Time is running out to keep invasive carp out of Lake Michigan
Illinois needs to join the partnership to build barriers and stop invasive carp from traveling from the Mississippi River Basin into the Great Lakes.
By Molly Flanagan
 