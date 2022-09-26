Mona Charen
Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.
We are an aging population with a declining birth rate. Our national spirit needs the infusion of energy and dynamism that immigrants provide.And we will be thanked and strengthened by people whose lives we save.
These supposed conservatives are strangers to the most important themes of traditional conservatism. They dishonor the name. Conservatism was a worldview intimately bound up with opposition to tyranny.
Politician Sandrine Rousseau’s beef is that French men consume 59% more meat than women, and cattle farming is a notoriously climate-unfriendly practice.
We need to reorganize our lives, and especially our kids’ lives, to be sure they are living IRL and not just online.
What if Trump is tried and acquitted? How much stronger will he seem to the base?
It is the Republicans who are completely politicizing the rule of law by declaring that any accountability for their master is ipso facto illegitimate.
Donald Trump hasn’t changed. But he has changed the Republican Party.
Trump distorted the Republican Party into a xenophobic, blinkered cult that wrongly sees immigrants as a drain instead of a boon.
Pence’s tragedy is that he has managed to earn the contempt of the MAGA world and the anti-MAGA world.