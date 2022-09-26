The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Mona Charen

Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.

Migrants who were on a flight sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Sept. 14 in Edgartown, Massachusetts on Martha’s Vineyard.
Columnists
Don’t blame the immigrants — it’s our laws that are criminal
We are an aging population with a declining birth rate. Our national spirit needs the infusion of energy and dynamism that immigrants provide.And we will be thanked and strengthened by people whose lives we save.
By Mona Charen
 
The pro-Putin, pro-authoritarian voices in the GOP are not yet a majority, but they’re not a small minority either, and the wind is at their backs, writes columnist Mona Charen.
Columnists
GOP’s Putin apologists are a disgrace
These supposed conservatives are strangers to the most important themes of traditional conservatism. They dishonor the name. Conservatism was a worldview intimately bound up with opposition to tyranny.
By Mona Charen
 
Sandrine Rousseau, a member of the Green Party, rose to her feet in parliament to declare that “we have to change our mentality so that eating a barbecued entrecote is no longer a symbol of virility.”
Columnists
Why is France having a cow over meat?
Politician Sandrine Rousseau’s beef is that French men consume 59% more meat than women, and cattle farming is a notoriously climate-unfriendly practice.
By Mona Charen
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park.
Columnists
What COVID has revealed about our kids’ mental health
We need to reorganize our lives, and especially our kids’ lives, to be sure they are living IRL and not just online.
By Mona Charen
 
Former President Donald Trump.
Columnists
The stakes are high if Donald Trump is prosecuted
What if Trump is tried and acquitted? How much stronger will he seem to the base?
By Mona Charen
 
Secret Service agents stand guard as former resident Donald Trump sits for a deposition at the office of the New York Attorney General on Aug 10.
Columnists
Despite angry Trumpists, never stop making case against former president
It is the Republicans who are completely politicizing the rule of law by declaring that any accountability for their master is ipso facto illegitimate.
By Mona Charen
 
Donald Trump, left, with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 30, 2022.
Columnists
Republicans are rooting for a civil war
Donald Trump hasn’t changed. But he has changed the Republican Party.
By Mona Charen
 
Former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Columnists
A real ‘America first’ immigration policy
Trump distorted the Republican Party into a xenophobic, blinkered cult that wrongly sees immigrants as a drain instead of a boon.
By Mona Charen
 
Former Vice President Mike Pence concludes his speech at Florence Baptist Temple on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Florence, S.C. As he continues to mull a 2024 presidential run, Pence made his third visit to early-voting South Carolina in as many months to give remarks on “the post-Roe world.”
Columnists
Mike Pence sold his soul for nothing
Pence’s tragedy is that he has managed to earn the contempt of the MAGA world and the anti-MAGA world.
By Mona Charen
 