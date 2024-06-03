What elected school board district am I in?

Candidates have until June 24 to file petitions to get on the ballot in one of 10 districts across the city, each split into two subdistricts.

In the first elections on Nov. 5, voters will pick one board member per district for a total of 10 elected members. Johnson will appoint a second member in each district, plus a board president to complete the 21-member hybrid school board.