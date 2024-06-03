The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024

Chicago School Board

The latest news and updates about the race for Chicago’s first elected school board.

Education
How much cash is being raised by Chicago school board candidates?
Candidates running for Chicago’s school board on Nov. 5. have reported collecting $158,000 as of May 31.
By Jesse Howe Nader Issa , and 3 more
 
Education
Rhymefest announces he is running for a seat on Chicago’s new elected school board
 
City Hall
Transition to partially elected school board will be 'chaos,' Johnson ally says
 
Education
Chicago's first school board elections mean crash course time for voters, candidates
 
Education
Education
Illinois lawmakers approve elected school board for Chicago. What comes next?
Illinois House OKs deal approved by the Senate that would put 10 of 21 school board seats up for election this November. Mayor Brandon Johnson will appoint the rest, including the board president.
Politics
Senate backs Mayor Johnson, CTU-backed plan to elect 10 city school board members in November
By Tina Sfondeles  and Nader Issa
 
Politics
After mayoral letter, state Senate president files ‘Mayor Johnson’s plan’ to elect 10 school board members this year
By Tina Sfondeles  and Nader Issa
 
Education
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s sprint to remake Chicago’s public schools
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Editorials
Legislators should move ahead on plan for an elected Chicago school board
By CST Editorial Board
 

What elected school board district am I in?

Candidates have until June 24 to file petitions to get on the ballot in one of 10 districts across the city, each split into two subdistricts.

In the first elections on Nov. 5, voters will pick one board member per district for a total of 10 elected members. Johnson will appoint a second member in each district, plus a board president to complete the 21-member hybrid school board.

See all the district boundaries
Explore the map

Mayor Brandon Johnson (from left), Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, state Senate President Don Harmon and Gov. J.B. Pritzker sit together Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center, where officials and community violence intervention groups announced a collaboration designed to reduce gun violence in Chicago.
Education
Johnson tells state lawmakers he wants 10 school board members elected this year — not all 21
Some of the most critical details of the city’s first-ever school board elections are still up in the air just nine months out from Election Day.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Public Schools Board President Jianan Shi presides over a meeting in August.
Education
With one year until Chicagoans elect the school board for the first time, here’s what’s still being worked out
Lawmakers have agreed on a voting map but are considering a last-minute proposal to accelerate moving to a fully elected board.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ  and Nader Issa
 
Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks about fair pay during a press conference to comment on the strike by part-time adjunct faculty members at Columbia College at 600 S Michigan Ave in the Loop, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
CTU got what it wanted with elected school board bill, then did an about face
Stacy Davis Gates complained online that reporters didn’t ask the CTU about the union’s reasons for not supporting a bill that would have given it a fully elected board right away.
By Rich Miller
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, introduces a new amendment regarding Chicago’s elected school board.
Springfield
Unfinished assignment: Lawmakers leave Springfield without final plan for Chicago elected school board
Divisions over the city’s elected school board remain — including disagreement over how many members should be appointed versus elected next year. The issue will likely be kicked to January when legislators return to Springfield.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
State Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, discusses her elected school board measure before the House Executive Committee on Wednesday.
Springfield
Incomplete grade? Chicago elected school board plan stalls amid House, Senate divisions
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says he won’t back “woefully inadequate ethical provisions” of House measure allowing election of 10 board members and appointment of 10 by Mayor Brandon Johnson next year.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon speaks into a microphone while testifying about changes to the elected school board structure.
Springfield
Under new proposal, all Chicago Board of Education members would be elected by next year
An amendment filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, would allow the board to be fully elected as soon as next year by splitting up memberships to two and four-year terms.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The appointed Chicago Board of Election, currently headed by President Jianan Shi, is transitioning to an elected board beginning in 2025.&nbsp;
Education
Latest Chicago elected school board voting map emerges
In one year, Chicago voters will choose school board members for the first time. But first, state lawmakers have to finally agree on the voting map.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Two lawmakers have introduced a proposal to allow Chicago’s soon-to-be-elected school board members to be paid.
Editorials
Say no to pay for Chicago school board members
A modest stipend and reimbursement for expenses seems fair, but serving on Chicago’s soon-to-be-elected board shouldn’t be about a paycheck.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (left) answers a questions about trust among Democrats as Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (right), listens on Wednesday.
Springfield
State budget clears first hurdle with Senate vote — but elected school board map hits pause until next year
The state Senate passed the budget late Thursday, sending it to the House. But completion of a final map of the districts of Chicago’s new elected school board was pushed even further into the future, as both chambers voted to give themselves more time to draw it up.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, flanked by leafless trees.
News
State lawmakers fail to finish budget, school district map, so they plan to try again next week
The General Assembly had planned to adjourn Friday, but Democratic leaders blew that self-imposed deadline. So lawmakers will return to Springfield on Wednesday to wrap up unfinished business, which includes the state budget and the elected school board map.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Parents, teachers and community groups on Tuesday told Illinois Democrats they want a map for Chicago’s upcoming school board elections based on the city’s student demographics rather than its overall population.
Education
Critics of the draft voting map for Chicago’s elected school board want a do-over
The map reflects the city’s demographics rather than the minority-heavy CPS student body. Lawmakers on Tuesday said it’s only a first draft.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Students arrive for the first day of school in August 2022 at Cather Elementary in East Garfield Park.
Other Views
How lawmakers can create fair voting maps for Chicago’s elected school board
Lawmakers have until July 1 to draw maps for school board elections in 2024. The process must be transparent, and the maps should reflect the city’s racial makeup, two parent activists write.
By Melanie Lopez  and Claiborne Wade
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks as Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens during a news conference outside the United Center in March.
Education
Chicago gets elected school board — Pritzker signs bill opposed by Lightfoot, looks ‘forward to ongoing conversations’ with her
The legislation, which the governor signed into law without the fanfare that has accompanied other bill signings, would create a 21-seat board in January 2025, initially split between 11 mayoral appointees — including the board president — and 10 elected members.
By Rachel Hinton
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, at a news conference last week; State Rep. Delia Ramirez, right, meeting with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2018.
City Hall
Lightfoot, lawmakers hold ‘robust’ but ‘cordial’ meeting on elected school board bill Pritzker is on verge of signing
“This is obviously something that we’ve never done before,” said state Rep. Kam Buckner, one of the Chicago Democrats who met with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “This is brand new, and new things are scary.”
By Rachel Hinton
 
merlin_85773206.jpg
Education
A bill for an elected Chicago school board has passed. Now what?
Here’s what needs to be addressed before the first election in 2024.
By Nader Issa  and Fran Spielman
 
Students head to class at Lane Tech College Prep High School on the North Side, Monday morning, April 19, 2021
Editorials
Still time to get it right on an elected school board for Chicago
The biggest problem is the size. Twenty-one members. Twice as big as any other school board in the nation. Does Chicago really need 21 more elected politicians?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, in 2019; Mayor Lori Lightfoot, right, in 2019.
Education
Pritzker says he’ll sign elected school board bill — and Lightfoot says it’s now time for ‘real negotiations’
The mayor is putting her hopes that negotiations over a followup “trailer” bill can fix some of the “obvious flaws” in the bill.
By Rachel Hinton  and Fran Spielman
 
High school students return to their classrooms at Lane Tech College Prep.
Education
Fully elected Chicago school board gets final thumbs up from Illinois House in ‘long-awaited first step’
The first election — for 10 of the seats on the 21-member body — would be in 2024.
By Rachel Hinton
 
ELECTEDBOARD_030421_1__1_.jpg
Other Views
There’s still time to fix a badly flawed bill for an elected Chicago school board
On an issue this significant for the third-largest public school district in the country, we must all work to find common ground and pass a workable plan, rather than jamming through a bill that has left too many key stakeholders without a voice.
By Lori E. Lightfoot
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown on Monday introducing former Elgin schools superintendent José Torres as the interim CEO for Chicago Public Schools,&nbsp;is continuing to make her case against a bill being considered in Springfield that eventually put in place a fully-elected 21-member board to run the state’s largest school system.
City Hall
Lightfoot makes final argument against elected board to run Chicago Public Schools
Lightfoot has called the proposed 21-member elected school board is “unwieldy.” On Monday, she argued members would free to set their own salaries and hire their own staffs, creating a “whole new set of bureaucracy.”
By Fran Spielman  and Nader Issa
 
