The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Chicago School Board Chicago Education

More than half of Chicago school board candidates face ballot challenges

A total of 42 challenges were filed against the 27 candidates, meaning some of the school board hopefuls face more than one. Challenges could focus on improperly filed paperwork or the number of signatures, including whether there were duplicate names or wrong addresses.

By  Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
   
SHARE More than half of Chicago school board candidates face ballot challenges
SCHOOLBOARDPETITIONS-061824-17.JPG

Chicago School Board candidates wait in line to submit for the school board nomination petitions to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot at the Chicago Voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop last month.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Ballot challenges have been filed against 27 of 47 candidates for Chicago’s first ever school board elections.

The objections due Monday to the Chicago Board of Elections questioned whether a candidate had properly submitted a minimum of 1,000 notarized signatures from residents in their voting district supporting their candidacy.

Challenges could focus on improperly filed paperwork or the number of signatures, including whether there were duplicate names, wrong or incomplete addresses or forgeries. The stakes are high: Candidates who fail a review by the board of election commissioners could be knocked off the ballot pending appeals as high as the Illinois Supreme Court.

A total of 42 challenges were filed against the 27 candidates, meaning some of the school board hopefuls face more than one.

None of the three candidates in District 1 face any challenges. The Northwest Side district is the only race where the ballot is now effectively set.

But it may take weeks for voters in the nine other districts to know which options they’ll choose from in November.

In Districts 3 and 7, all the candidates face a challenge. And in District 10, which stretches along the south lakefront to the Southeast Side and has the most candidates, five of six candidates face challenges. Only former Chicago Public Schools Principal Adam Parrott-Sheffer is in the clear.

For the most part, the objections allege an improper number of signatures collected by candidates. For example, the person signing isn’t registered to vote in the candidate’s district, or the signatures collected “are not genuine or are forgeries,” as several challengers wrote, or the signer’s address is missing or incomplete, or some names appear more than once, in violation of election code.

There are candidates in the 5th, 7th and 9th districts who are also accused of failing to file the required statement of economic interests when each handed in nomination papers.

And a 3rd District challenge accuses a candidate of improperly altering his statement of candidacy after he signed it.

Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever said reviews should conclude within four to six weeks. The latest they could go is Aug. 29, when Cook County requires ballots to be certified for November. The process includes hearings — in some cases several — to discuss the details of a challenge.

“Last-minute ballot changes have been made in the past right up until ballot printing,” Bever said.

Even if a candidate is knocked off the ballot, they could mount a write-in campaign, albeit with all the obstacles that come with that underdog status.

Next Up In News
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Englewood shooting
800,000 people's data stolen in Lurie Children's Hospital cyberattack
Ex-Argonne National Laboratory employee pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot
Battle over Illinois' assault weapon ban will continue after Supreme Court declines to get involved
Corre el reloj del plan de 5 años para aumentar los sueldos de los trabajadores con propinas de Chicago
Abandoned toys? Or treasures for toddlers? Parents sad to see beloved hand-me-downs swept from playlots
The Latest
Robin Reierson is pictured during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Crime
Ex-Argonne National Laboratory employee pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot
Robin Lee Reierson, 69, of Schiller Park, pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Rifles on display in Law Weapons &amp; Supply in Naperville, owned by Robert Bevis.
Politics
Battle over Illinois' assault weapon ban will continue after Supreme Court declines to get involved
Groups challenging the law made their bid to the U.S. Supreme Court after last fall’s ruling from the federal appeals court in Chicago, which found that weapons covered by Illinois’ assault-weapons ban don’t have Second Amendment protection.
By Jon Seidel
 
Kevin Korchinski
Blackhawks
How will the Blackhawks' free-agent feast affect their prospects and rebuild?
The Hawks’ improvement in 2024-25 now appears like it will be largely driven by veterans on short-term deals who won’t factor into the long-term rebuild. The youth movement — and the fruits of the rebuild as a whole — has been delayed by a year.
By Ben Pope
 
Diners eat outside on a sidewalk patio in River North as pedestrians walk past.
La Voz Chicago
Corre el reloj del plan de 5 años para aumentar los sueldos de los trabajadores con propinas de Chicago
A partir del lunes, el salario mínimo de los trabajadores con propinas aumentará de $9.48 por hora a $11.02. Los sueldos de los trabajadores con propinas aumentarán anualmente hasta 2028, para alcanzar la igualdad con el salario mínimo general de la ciudad.
By Amy Yee
 
Screenshot 2024-07-02 at 1.27.38 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
El Tri, Molotov y Maldita Vecindad lideran la segunda edición de Escándalo Fest
Se realizará el 31 de agosto y el 1 de septiembre en la Plaza Garibaldi en el vecindario de La Villita.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 