Patrick Smith | WBEZ

Patrick Smith is a criminal justice reporter for WBEZ. Before joining the criminal justice desk, Patrick produced All Things Considered and Morning Edition for WBEZ. He joined WBEZ as an intern in 2013 and never left. Patrick has a B.S. in news reporting and writing from Columbia College Chicago. His reporting has won awards from the Associated Press, the Chicago Headline Club, the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Chicago Bar Association and others. Patrick grew up a few miles north of Detroit. He now lives in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.