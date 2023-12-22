The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Charge dropped against detainee in wheelchair accused of battering jail guard

The decision not to pursue the case comes months after WBEZ reported apparent discrepancies between a written report and video evidence.

By  Patrick Smith | WBEZ
   
SHARE Charge dropped against detainee in wheelchair accused of battering jail guard
Screenshot from a body-worn camera inside the Cook County jail showing a use of force incident involving detainee Steve Fanady and Deputy Sergeant William Baker.

Screenshot from a body-worn camera inside the Cook County jail showing a use of force incident involving detainee Steve Fanady and Deputy Sergeant William Baker.

Cook County sheriff’s office

Prosecutors have dropped their case against a Cook County Jail detainee accused of aggravated battery against a sheriff’s deputy while in a wheelchair.

WBEZ initially reported that a video contradicted the deputy’s account of the altercation in October of 2022. Steve Fanady faced a possible three to seven years in prison if convicted.

In a written report, a sheriff’s deputy said Fanady had wrapped the sergeant’s wrist in a handcuff chain, “trying to break my wrist.” A felony indictment alleged Fanady “grabbed and pulled” the deputy.

Video obtained by WBEZ shows that guards attempted to pull a handcuffed Fanady out of his wheelchair. Fanady resisted, but the video did not show the then-58-year-old make any move toward the guards.

In April 2023, a spokesman for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said the decision to forward the case to prosecutors was part of Dart’s zero tolerance policy for “criminal behavior that endangers” the well-being of staff members.

After charges were dropped, sheriff spokesman Matt Walberg referred questions to the state’s attorney’s office, which Walberg said “approved the charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer after reviewing all of the evidence.”

“The health and safety of staff is a top priority for the sheriff’s office, and employees who are subjected or feel subjected to behavior by detained persons that violate the rules of the jail and may constitute a crime have a right to seek criminal charges,” Walberg said in a statement.

A spokesperson for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement that the office decided “after a thorough review of all the available evidence” that they were “unable to meet our burden of proof to move forward with prosecution of this case.”

The spokesperson did not answer questions about the evidence that led to charges initially being filed.

An attorney for Fanady declined to comment. Fanady is suing the sheriff for alleged mistreatment in the jail.

Fanady will not be released from jail because he remains held for an ongoing civil contempt case related to an unpaid divorce settlement.

Next Up In Crime
Police oversight agency recommends firing four Chicago cops tied to corrupt former sergeant
Schaumburg shooting suspect being treated at hospital flees
Ed Burke’s conviction ‘sad’ and ‘a tragedy,’ City Council colleagues say
Former Chicago paralegal pleads guilty to embezzling over $600,000 from bankruptcy estate accounts
Toddler found alone on Roseland street: CPD
Man fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood
The Latest
Members of the Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Top, from left: Edward Burke (14th); Sandi Jackson (7th); William Beavers (7th); Willie Cochran (20th). Middle row, from left: Arenda Troutman (20th); William Carothers (28th); Ambrosio Medrano (25th); Edward R. Vrdolyak (10th). Bottom row, from left: James Laski (23rd); Thomas E. Keane (31st); Ricardo Muñoz (22nd); Patrick Daley Thompson (11th).
The Watchdogs
Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Ed Burke becomes 38th member convicted in half a century
That averages out to one council member convicted every 16 months. Burke is the first since former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson less than two years ago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
download.jpg
Immigration
Busload of migrants dropped off at gas station in Kankakee
Around 35 migrants were dropped off about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Kankakee, but the bus driver told them they had arrived in Chicago.
By Kade Heather
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls back to defending at a high level, but will Zach LaVine join in?
There’s a good chance that LaVine (right foot) could be back in a few weeks, and with no trade market showing itself just yet, what LaVine will they get? The one that wants to buy in to what this team is doing or the one that far too often makes defense an afterthought?
By Joe Cowley
 
Hersey’s Jackson Hupp (33) goes to the basket against Lake Zurich’s Kain Kretschmar (3).
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Homeless pets are filling shelters in Chicago ahead of the holidays. | PAWS Chicago photo provided to the Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago
Animal shelters are at capacity. Here’s what to think about when adopting a pet.
“As people are going through the adoption process we try to set expectations for this particular pet and what we’ve observed about their behaviors,” PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham said.
By Mary Norkol
 