CST Editorial Board

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board is the opinion voice of the hardest-working newspaper in America. It is headed by editorial page editor Lorraine Forte and includes Thomas Frisbie, Lee Bey, Ismael Pérez, Rummana Hussain and Mary Mitchell as members.
But here’s hoping the team’s proposals lead to some solutions that don’t end up burdening taxpayers.
This is good news that we hope leads to a full-on effort to preserve the historic school — and rebuild its curriculum also.
A nation is acting irrationally when it allows, as police allege, a 21-year-man to walk into a store and legally buy a high-powered rifle that he will use to massacre parade goers.
Retiring incumbent Jesse White is widely regarded as having used his position to help libraries, readers, writers and lifelong learners.
When government refuses to act, it betrays the ideals we celebrate on the Fourth.
Bailey isn’t under any legal obligation to make his tax returns public. But if the state senator is serious about serving the public as governor, he ought to play ball.
Voting, supporting election workers and fighting back against the Big Lie are part of saving our “grand experiment.”
Court watchers say the high court reaches decisions based on politics, not constitutional law. Even lawyers who watch the court carefully say you don’t have to be steeped in constitutional law these days to predict how the court will rule.
R. Kelly’s legal saga has been an unnecessarily drawn out debacle fueled by denial, greed and the willingness to ignore the cries of mostly Black girls and women.