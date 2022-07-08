The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Editorial_Board.1.0.jpg

CST Editorial Board

The Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board is the opinion voice of the hardest-working newspaper in America. It is headed by editorial page editor Lorraine Forte and includes Thomas Frisbie, Lee Bey, Ismael Pérez, Rummana Hussain and Mary Mitchell as members.

A new museum campus gateway under DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shown in 1998, when the road was moved and a museum campus was created.
Editorials
Museum Campus working group proposes Soldier Field dome and other ideas
But here’s hoping the team’s proposals lead to some solutions that don’t end up burdening taxpayers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
044275E0_D4D3_453C_9D9F_071FF6BDB6E9.jpeg
Editorials
Is Chicago Vocational HS headed for the National Register of Historic Places?
This is good news that we hope leads to a full-on effort to preserve the historic school — and rebuild its curriculum also.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Flowers sit on a curb near a child’s bicycle as members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate near Central Avenue and Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park on Tuesday, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade,
Editorials
To save people from gun violence, close loopholes in the law
A nation is acting irrationally when it allows, as police allege, a 21-year-man to walk into a store and legally buy a high-powered rifle that he will use to massacre parade goers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
Editorials
One for the books: Next secretary of state should continue to champion libraries
Retiring incumbent Jesse White is widely regarded as having used his position to help libraries, readers, writers and lifelong learners.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Toys and lawn chairs lie along the scene of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park.
Editorials
Highland Park parade shooting: Stop the endless tragedies
When government refuses to act, it betrays the ideals we celebrate on the Fourth.
By CST Editorial Board
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, speaks at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022. Bailey will face Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November.
Editorials
Darren Bailey should release his tax returns
Bailey isn’t under any legal obligation to make his tax returns public. But if the state senator is serious about serving the public as governor, he ought to play ball.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Small American flags fly on the lawn of a suburban home.
Editorials
This July 4, Americans must commit to fight back against assaults on our democracy
Voting, supporting election workers and fighting back against the Big Lie are part of saving our “grand experiment.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
Abortion rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Editorials
Supreme Court sides with conservatives to make America more dangerous, less free
Court watchers say the high court reaches decisions based on politics, not constitutional law. Even lawyers who watch the court carefully say you don’t have to be steeped in constitutional law these days to predict how the court will rule.
By CST Editorial Board
 
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.
Editorials
R. Kelly’s prison sentence comes after decades of outcries by victims who were ignored too long
R. Kelly’s legal saga has been an unnecessarily drawn out debacle fueled by denial, greed and the willingness to ignore the cries of mostly Black girls and women.
By CST Editorial Board
 