Friday, September 9, 2022
Tayla_Mahmud_headshot.0.png

Tayla Mahmud

Shuttle bus passengers arrive at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site up on the parking lot of the United Center on the Near West Side, March 9, 2021.
Other Views
How Black, Latino patients are taking greater charge of their health care
The pandemic and the vaccine rollout changed how people relate to the health care system, and the statistics show that’s especially the case for these communities of color.
By Tayla Mahmud and Mark Westall
 